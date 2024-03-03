Conor McGregor shares one-word reaction to viral clip of Snoop Dogg narrating 'Planet Earth'

Conor McGregor had a simple reaction to Snoop Dogg narrating a special edition of Planet Earth.

In 2017, the UFC launched the first season of Dana White’s Contender Series to find new talent. The eight-episode season featured two commentary options for fans, with one being an alternate analysis from legendary rapper Snoop Dogg and Hall of Famer Urijah Faber.

The unfiltered and original MMA commentary temporarily won over the fans, as highlights of Snoop Dogg’s reactions went viral. Before commentating DWCS, the American rapper found success doing something similar that wasn’t MMA-related.

There was a point in time when Snoop Dogg generated millions of online views by narrating Planet Earth videos. Several years later, the hilarious footage recently resurfaced on Instagram with the following caption:

“Reminder that Snoop narrating Planet Earth is still the most quality content”

Conor McGregor re-posted the throwback video on his temporary Instagram story and added the following message:

“😂😂@snoopdogg legend”

Instagram story

Conor McGregor reveals he has ‘a few enemies’ in Hollywood

On Mar. 21, the Road House remake featuring Conor McGregor and Jake Gyllenhaal will be released on Amazon's Prime Video. The Doug Liman-directed film is a significant moment in McGregor’s acting career, but that doesn’t mean he hasn’t had opportunities in the past.

During an interview with Total Film, McGregor had this to say about being offered past roles in movies and television:

"I had turned down a good few roles in my time on the climb ... I've had directors show up at fight camp, really beautiful directors doing really top-end movies ... and over and over, they'd come to me, and I always turned them down ... I'd leave people a little high and dry. I probably have a few enemies out there that I don't really know of because I had said, 'I might do it'." [Transcribed by MMA Fighting]

As for his fighting career, Conor McGregor last fought in July 2021, suffering a first-round TKO loss against Dustin Poirier. There have been rumors of McGregor returning later this year after an extended layoff due to a gruesome leg injury from the Poirier fight.

Watch the Road House remake trailer below: