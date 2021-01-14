Conor McGregor shocked Dublin hospital porters by delivering PPE that he donated

UFC superstar Conor McGregor surprised hospitals and health centers in Ireland in 2020 with a visit to donate PPE and other health equipment. Additionally, Conor McGregor funded renovations for his childhood sports clubs.

BT Sports posted a video detailing Conor McGregor's philanthropic work. In the video, board members, coaches, and directors talk about how Conor McGregor's actions positively affected the facilities.

Conor McGregor always was keen to give back to his local community. In Crumlin, the Dublin village where the former UFC champion grew up, he is frequently seen at Crumlin Boxing Club and Lourdes Celtic Football Club - where the Irish MMA legend took his first steps as an athlete.

Besides the Children's Hospital in Crumlin, Conor McGregor also provided PPE to the Mater Hospital and Saint James' Hospital in Dublin.

Former coaches and trainers of Conor McGregor always enjoy remembering the days when 'The Notorious' was just a kid. All seem to have the same memories about him: An energetic child that brightens the environment with his positive mindset and can-do attitude.

With Lourdes Celtic FC, Conor McGregor kicked off his sports career. The Crumlin football club was 'Mystic Mac's' first home as an athlete. But after some seasons as a footballer, Conor McGregor found his real passion in boxing at Crumlin Boxing Club.

Welcome to Crumlin Boxing Club. pic.twitter.com/iPpRCtyvLN — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 6, 2019

Coach Phil Sutcliffe was the first to teach Conor McGregor how to swing punches. Still there at the boxing center, Sutcliffe expressed his gratitude to his former pupil for the donations and not forgetting where he came from.

Advertisement

Is Conor McGregor making a return to boxing?

Floyd Mayweather Jr. v Conor McGregor

Former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion Conor McGregor expressed his wish of having another boxing bout, either a rematch with Floyd Mayweather or a fresh start with Manny Pacquiao.

The Filipino multi-champion also declared he would be interested in facing the MMA icon inside the ring. The bout is very likely to happen since the same manager, Audie Attar, guides both athletes' careers.

Advertisement

However, before that can happen, Conor McGregor has another UFC commitment. The Irishman will enter the octagon once more on January 23 to face Dustin Poirier in UFC 257. The two already met on a previous occasion when 'The Notorious' sent Poirier to the canvas after less than two minutes of battle.

If Conor McGregor beats Poirier for the second time, the UFC would probably want him to do one more fight in 2021. Since Khabib Nurmagomedov announced his retirement in 2020, the UFC lightweight belt has been vacant - a title that Conor McGregor would like to hold again.

Would you rather see Conor McGregor in another boxing bout or proceed with his UFC career? Sound off in the comments.