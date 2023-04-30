The relationship between Conor McGregor's sister Aoife and Kinahan cartel gangster Graham 'The Wig' Whelan was made public when Aoife posted a photo of the two of them in her brother's pub.

It is speculated that the photo was taken at Conor McGregor's Black Forge Inn shortly after Whelan's December 21 release from Mountjoy prison. According to a report by Sunday World, sources claimed that the picture was taken at Christmas following Whelan's release from prison.

Whelan, a former high-ranking member of the Kinahan drug cartel, was recently released from prison after serving a year for money laundering crimes, including the possession of a €28,000 watch.

Conor McGregor's sister also kept the picture as her WhatsApp display photo, according to the report, suggesting that the pair are in a serious relationship. Aoife McGregor has since deleted the post and changed her profile picture.

Aoife's Whatsapp profile picture features a smiling Whelan sitting on a couch at a pub with a whisky glass in front of him, while Aoife leans in close with an arm wrapped over his shoulder and the other resting on his leg.

NEW: Our pictures show Conor McGregor's sister Aoife paying a visit to Kinahan cartel-linked mobster Graham 'The Wig' Whelan in Portlaoise Prison yesterday. Approached afterwards for comment, Ms McGregor had nothing to say.

In an exclusive story published early in Whelan's sentence, the Sunday World revealed that Aoife, who was recently divorced, had visited him several times. After Whelan's release from jail, the two reportedly kept up their relationship. According to sources, Whelan also has a close relationship with Conor McGregor.

Two big exclusives today - Conor McGregor pictured with gangster Graham 'The Wig Whelan' after alleged pub brawl and reveals a Kinahan plot to break prisoners out of Mountjoy.

He had previously appeared in several photographs with Conor and was captured by the Sunday World in October 2021 lining up for the Black Forge football team. Whelan was close friends with cartel figure David Byrne, who was killed in a gun attack at the Regency Hotel in February 2016. In July 2021, Whelan entered a guilty plea for money laundering on behalf of a criminal organization.

In addition, on January 31, 2019, at the Intercontinental Hotel in Ballsbridge, Dublin, he pled guilty to having in his possession the proceeds of crime in the form of €1,200 in cash and a gentleman's Audemars Piguet Royal Oak watch. Whelan further stated that he stayed in Room 342 for three nights at the hotel and paid €2,140, knowing or suspecting that the money was stolen.

Furthermore, CAB searches conducted after his arrest revealed evidence that he owned property in the UK and was making mortgage payments on a loan that had been sold to a vulture fund. At the time of his arrest, 18 months before Dutch and French police hacked the network and orchestrated significant arrests across Europe, it was heard that Whelan was in possession of a drug "tick list" and an EncroChat phone.

Conor McGregor has been photographed with alleged Kinahan associates

Several members of the Kinahan Organized Crime Group have been spotted in photos with Conor McGregor, and the Irish press has previously drawn a connection.

David Byrne, who was killed in the Regency Hotel Attack, infamously posed for a picture with McGregor at a UFC event. Byrne was a former senior lieutenant in the Kinahan organization, according to the Irish press. Byrne also trained at the Crumlin boxing club that McGregor attended as a child.

McGregor has also been photographed with Lee Byrne, the nephew of David Byrne and the son of Liam Byrne (who is suspected of being a high-ranking KOCG member).

Additionally, McGregor has frequently been pictured with Andrew Murray and Jonathan Murray. The Irish press has referred to these siblings as "gangster brothers" and reported that they share more than 50 convictions for criminal activity.

