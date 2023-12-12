Conor McGregor spews heated words of warning at Islam Makhachev during live boxing event both attended

It has been more than half a decade since the iconic showdown between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov unfolded—a clash seemingly representing the culmination of their longstanding rivalry, fueled by genuine animosity and a barrage of unsavory verbal exchanges.

Despite Nurmagomedov emerging triumphant with a fourth-round submission, the feud persisted, as evidenced by the infamous brawl that erupted between their camps following the conclusion of the bout.

Fast forward to the present—Nurmagomedov has retired, and his longtime teammate Islam Makhachev now holds the coveted UFC lightweight championship. However, the intensity of the rivalry remains undiminished, evident by a recent video where Conor McGregor spewed heated words of warning aimed at Islam Makhachev.

The Irishman and Makhachev graced the IBA Champions' Night event in Dubai this past Saturday. At the event, McGregor was subjected to taunts from Makhachev's entourage as he prepared to engage in a face-off with former UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan.

The heckling from Makhachev's team elicited a strong reaction from Conor McGregor, who could be heard saying:

"You know me, you know me. I'm ready to go anywhere. Here and now I'm ready."

Check out the video below:

Several fans and MMA enthusiasts, including notable figures such as UFC color commentator and former two-division champion Daniel Cormier, have endorsed the idea of a blockbuster clash between Makhachev and McGregor.

Despite Makhachev dismissing the prospect of facing McGregor, tensions between the two are palpable, exemplified by the Dagestani fighter mocking McGregor's decision to potentially challenge Michael Chandler next. Meanwhile, McGregor lambasted Makhachev for his shrewd comments about Jon Jones, among several other heated exchanges.

Islam Makhachev's coach weighs in on a potential clash between the Dagestani and Conor McGregor

Islam Makhachev's triumph over Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 294 left spectators in awe of the Russian's diverse skillset.

The Dagestani lightweight executed a spectacular head kick in the first round that wobbled Volkanovski. Makhachev seized the opportunity, delivering a series of vicious follow-up strikes to decisively conclude the fight.

Post UFC 294, Daniel Cormier, Makhachev's teammate, hinted at a potential fight with Conor McGregor. While such a fight promises financial success, Javier Mendez, head coach of the American Kickboxing Academy, dismisses its significance for Makhachev's legacy.

In an interview with Red Corner MMA, Mendez shared his perspective on a prospective Islam Makhachev vs. Conor McGregor clash, stating:

"It would be interesting for Islam, because he gets to do what Khabib didn't finish. He gets to come back and get on the same journey Khabib did, and it's a great payday for Islam. I think it's great if Islam wants it. If he doesn't, then maybe going for the welterweight title is more appealing to him to create a legacy he wants. 'Cause beating Conor is not gonna create the kind of legacy that Islam wants."

