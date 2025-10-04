Conor McGregor taking on Dillon Danis barefoot in 1v1 basketball game sends fans reeling: "WTF kinda shot was that"

Conor McGregor and Dillon Danis' latest link-up has fans in splits. The pair were recently spotted playing a one-on-one basketball game, and the Irishman's over-the-top antics on the court have the MMA fandom cracking up.McGregor and 'El Jefe' are long-time friends and training partners. Danis was most notably an integral part of the former UFC champion's jiu-jitsu team ahead of his highly marketed rematch against Nate Diaz at UFC 202 in 2016.The jiu-jitsu aficionado was also a part of McGregor's camp for his fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov and was involved in the post-fight melee that ensued at UFC 229.However, with McGregor sidelined since 2021, the duo's link-up has been sporadic. Earlier this week, however, they reunited, and McGregor wasted no time in hyping up Danis' world championship exploits at Misfits.In a subsequent video, the pair was seen playing basketball, for which McGregor garnered much fanfare for using grappling moves and unconventional throwing techniques during the game.Check out Conor McGregor and Dillon Danis playing basketball below:@Lordlotuskiller wrote:&quot;WTF kinda shot was that?&quot;@ap_the_fighter wrote:&quot;Holy f**k, it's wild you can be that dangerous, and look at that guy shooting a basketball.&quot;@officialfoe11 chimed in:&quot;The fact he said f**k defense and went for a rear naked choke is killing me.&quot;@RSNxxx_ wrote:&quot;Being a terrible hooper is the best base for MMA.&quot;Check out a few more reactions below:Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X'The Notorious' is hoping to make his highly anticipated MMA return on the UFC White House card in July against Michael Chandler.Conor McGregor talks &quot;peculiar&quot; negotiation for UFC White HouseConor McGregor seems wholly convinced that he will make his return on the historic UFC White House card, even though Dana White has stated he'd start making the card only by February.Speaking to Seconds Out, 'The Notorious' made a notable revelation that he won't be negotiating with the UFC to seal his spot on the highly anticipated event. Speaking about the peculiarity of the potential fight, he said:&quot;You know, I'm not negotiating with the UFC on behalf of myself for this fight. Like usual, I'm negotiating with the United States of America on behalf of Ireland for this fight. So, it's a peculiar one, but Trump and the administration have been fully supportive and backing, and I cannot wait.&quot;