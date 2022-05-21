Conor McGregor cannot be taking these high-level competitions - Henry Cejudo names "winnable" opponent for the Irishman 

Henry Cejudo is opposed to Conor McGregor taking on "high-level competition" in his potential return to the octagon. McGregor suffered a terrible leg injury during his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier. Ever since, the Irishman has been out of action, hoping to make a recovery at the earliest.

In recent times, McGregor has put on a considerable amount of muscle and even insinuated competing at 170lbs for the welterweight title.

Another option, according to the Dubliner, would be to take on Charles Oliveira for the lightweight strap on his return, a matchup that 'do Bronx' has been demanding for a while.

However, according to 'Triple C', Conor McGregor needs to ease his way back into the fight game. In a recent interview with The Schmo, Cejudo said:

"I like the Tony Ferguson fight for him, I think that fight is winnable for Conor. He cannot be taking these high-level competitions. He's gonna get hurt... I think, go up to Tony and then of course he's a cash cow. Give him whoever he wants at 150 or 170. I think he needs to get his feet wet. Atleast f*****g win man, win a damn fight."

Interestingly, this isn't the first time we've witnessed 'Triple C' advising McGregor on how to go about his career. In recent times, both fighters have been eganged in a verbal back-and-forth on Twitter, with Cejudo criticizing the Irishman's padwork and his display of his wrestling skills.

MMA is different than boxing if you over turn your hips it leads to easy takedowns. It's hard to recover your position if you over throw your hips. You essentially add more time to whatever punch you throw next. You really need to understand setup punches.

Having lost three of his last four bouts, coupled with a brutal leg injury, it is hard to believe the Irishman could get back to winning ways against a top-five fighter. Therefore, a bout against Ferguson, who is coming off a brutal KO loss at UFC 274, certainly makes sense.

A win against one of the most decorated lightweights in the division's history will certainly put Conor McGregor on the right track. However, should the Irishman fail to defeat 'El Cucuy', fans will have a clear perspective on where he stands as a fighter today.

Check out the full interview with Cejudo below:

He needs to find a teacher, not a coach - Henry Cejudo continues giving advice to Conor McGregor

Furthermore, in a recent post to Twitter, Henry Cejudo urged Conor McGregor to do away with the boxing drill videos he's been uploading for the world to witness.

According to the Olympian, McGregor needs to find a teacher and not a coach. An expert who will spend all his time with the Irishman, pointing out his flaws and helping him improve as a well-rounded MMA fighter.

Check out the tweet below:

"McGregor needs to find a teacher that could really TEACH HIM --not a coach. Show us some videos of your takedown defense & wrestling. Enough with the boxing. I'd love to see him fight @TonyFergusonXT in his return. Book it "





I'd love to see him fight



McGregor needs to find a teacher that could really TEACH him-- not a coach. Show us some videos of your takedown defense & wrestling. Enough with the boxing. I'd love to see him fight @TonyFergusonXT in his return. Book it. New episode of The Triple C & Schmo Show drops soon!

While Conor McGregor's striking ability has been his biggest asset during his MMA career, the 33-year-old's grappling skills have often lagged behind. If at all the Irishman is looking to secure championship gold once again, he has a number of areas to work on considering the well-rounded skills of the fighters in the upper echelon of the lightweight and welterweight divisions.

