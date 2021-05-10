Conor McGregor talks about the 'easiest opponent' of his fighting career 

Conor McGregor recently conducted a Q&A for his fans on Twitter, where he answered which fight has been the easiest of his career.

Expectedly, a lot of his followers responded to his '#asknotorious' tweet, and 'The Notorious' indeed answered quite a few of them. Among the questions he answered was one from Twitter user @07_jimmyj, who asked: 'Who was your easiest opponent ever?'

Conor McGregor answered, 'Dustin 1', with reference to the first fight he had with Dustin Poirier that took place at featherweight.

What happened at Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 1?

The fight took place at UFC 178, headlined by Demetrious Johnson and Chris Cariaso on September 27, 2014. Conor McGregor indeed made things look easy by accomplishing what he said he would do inside the octagon; he beat Dustin Poirier in the first round with a knockout.

The fight was stopped by referee Herb Dean at the 1:46 mark in the first round after Conor McGregor landed his trademark left punch on Dustin Poirier and followed up with some brutal strikes as 'The Diamond' fell to the ground.

The victory marked the Irishman's fourth straight win in the UFC. He would go on to add three more to the streak, culminating with the featherweight title win over Jose Aldo.

However, 'The Notorious' was neither accurate with his prediction nor lucky with the outcome the second time he met Poirier. Conor McGregor suffered the first knockout loss of his career when he met Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 in January 2021.

Dustin Poirier looked to hurt Conor McGregor's legs with perfectly-timed calf-kicks, which the Irishman could not quite defend, resulting in peroneal or fibular nerve damage. That left Conor McGregor almost incapacitated to move around, let alone land strikes.

There was no serious damage to his leg or any bone breakage, but it was enough to cost Conor McGregor the fight inside the octagon.

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier are set to face off for the third time in their much-awaited trilogy fight at UFC 264 on July 10, 2021. With their 'series' tied at 1-1, this fight could settle, once and for all, who is the better among the two fighters.