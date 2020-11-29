Conor McGregor teammate Dillon Danis teases fight against YouTube sensation Jake Paul

It seems like Dillon Danis is open fighting YouTube sensation Jake Paul.

Danis, a teammate and training partner of two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor, took to Twitter to tease a possible fight with the widely-popular YouTuber:

you guys wanna see me fight Jake Paul if he wins tonight? — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) November 28, 2020

Paul is set to face former NBA star Nate Robinson in the co-main event of the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. event.

In the lead-up to the fight, Jake Paul started calling out Danis and McGregor, saying that he would 'KO everyone in Conor McGregor's camp:

"I’m going to beat up Dillon Danis, which is from his camp. I want to KO everyone in Conor McGregor’s camp and then it’s time to fight McGregor. But it’s going to happen," Paul told MMAFighting.com

Prior to that, Jake Paul expressed his dislike for Danis in an interview with The Schmo:

“Probably Dillon Danis because that kid won't shut the f*ck up. Dillon Danis is the kind of guy to water his garden after it rains, I mean, nobody likes him," Paul said.

Unsurprisingly, Danis took exception to these comments and responded accordingly:

imagine being Jake Paul and acting tough when these are the two guys he’s beaten 😂😂😂 https://t.co/hl4ghwDX7q pic.twitter.com/8dyq7zdN0U — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) November 16, 2020

Danis himself is an unbeaten mixed martial artist, with two submission wins under the Bellator banner.

Jake Paul's journey from viral videos to the boxing ring

Jake Paul rose to popularity as an actor and an internet content creator for platforms like the now-defunct Vine App as well as YouTube.

In 2018, Jake Paul ventured into boxing, facing fellow YouTuber Deji in a white-collar exhibition boxing bout. Paul won via 5th-round TKO.

The following year, Paul made his professional boxing debut against fellow YouTuber AnEnsonGib, winning via first-round TKO.

Jake Paul will return to the boxing ring in the co-main event of the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. event, where he meets former NBA star Nate Robinson. The two will meet in a six-round cruiserweight contest.