"Will you be a witness?" - Conor McGregor teases "biggest sports comeback in history" amid speculations of retirement

Amid speculations of retirement, UFC megastar Conor McGregor has suggested that he’s set to make the biggest sports comeback in history. He last competed in July 2021, losing to Dustin Poirier in their trilogy bout. McGregor suffered a gruesome leg injury in that fight and has been on an injury hiatus ever since.

Earlier this year, it was reported that McGregor was targeting a return to the octagon in February/March 2023. However, a recent tweet from the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion had fans worried that he may have retired from the sport of MMA. McGregor tweeted:

"Mma, I’ll never forget you! Easy work."

Certain sections of the MMA community interpreted the aforesaid tweet as a hint that the Irishman may be done with professional MMA competition. Alternatively, others argued that it was the opposite and that McGregor meant to say he’ll never forget MMA since it’s easy work.

Conor McGregor, who’s expected to start filming the remake of the 1989 action movie Road House this month, has now seemingly indicated that he does intend to return to the UFC.

Taking to Instagram, he posted a video featuring highlights from his past fights – his victories over Donald Cerrone, Jose Aldo, Eddie Alvarez, and Dustin Poirier, to be specific. McGregor attached a statement to the post, teasing an epic comeback. The statement reads as follows:

“The greatest and the biggest sports comeback in history. Will you be a witness?”

Chael Sonnen picks the ideal opponent for Conor McGregor’s UFC comeback fight

MMA legend Chael Sonnen recently proposed an intriguing comeback matchup for Conor McGregor. In an edition of Beyond the Fight, Sonnen opined that McGregor ought to face Dan Hooker in a lightweight showdown next.

He indicated that since both fighters are going through tough phases in their respective careers, having lost consecutive fights, a matchup between them makes sense.

Conor McGregor has lost three of his past five fights and is on a two-fight losing streak. Meanwhile, Hooker has lost four of his last five fights and is on a two-fight losing streak.

McGregor has called out several top-tier fighters during his hiatus. Nevertheless, his next opponent and exact comeback date remain shrouded in mystery. Besides, Hooker has been lobbying for a fight against Tony Ferguson next. Regardless, addressing a potential Hooker-McGregor matchup, Sonnen said:

“If the [Hooker vs. McGregor] fight got made, okay, you would be so grateful, you would come back to me, you would say 'Chael, you called it. That was two months of fun, that fight was amazing.' Hooker versus McGregor, that is the fight to make."

Watch Sonnen’s assessment in the video below:

