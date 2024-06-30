Conor McGregor has three words in response to reports of Khabib Nurmagomedov fearing Russia return due to mounting legal troubles

Conor McGregor has once again taken aim at Khabib Nurmagomedov after it was reported that 'The Eagle' will not return to Russia for the foreseeable future over legal troubles. The news was broken by Sports Politika, who reported that a gym belonging to Nurmagomedov had been raided by Russian authorities.

The raid was in connection with the recent terrorist attack, which saw several gunmen attack Christian and Jewish places of worship in Makhachkala and Derbent, Dagestan.

One of the men responsible for the attack, Gadzhimurad Kagirov, had connections to Nurmagomedov's MMA gym. But according to 'The Eagle', he had only trained at the gym for a month or so in 2021.

It was also reported last month that the former UFC champion owed $3.3 million in taxes to the Russian government.

Journalist at Sports Politika, Karim Zidan, recently took to X to further report on the various legal troubles currently faced by Nurmagomedov, and wrote this:

"Nurmagomedov's issues with the Russian government extend beyond the Friday raid at his gym. The former champion is caught in a web of legal problems, including tax evasion, which makes him unlikely to return to Russia anytime soon."

'The Notorious' was on hand to share a message with his former opponent after coming across Zidan's post online. In a since-deleted post, the Irishman wrote this:

"Scurry, rat, scurry."

Screenshot of Conor McGregor's post about Khabib Nurmagomedov

Conor McGregor claims to have fought Khabib Nurmagomedov with a broken foot

Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov may have the most genuinely bad-blood rivalry in UFC history.

The pair faced off at the peak of their respective powers when they clashed for the lightweight title at UFC 229. The infamous dolly-throwing bus incident set the backdrop for what would be the most anticipated clash in promotional history, and according to McGregor, he entered the octagon with a broken foot.

Having withdrawn himself from his scheduled UFC 303 clash with Michael Chandler on June 29 due to a broken toe, the Irishman stated he'd had enough of giving his opponent's an advantage by fighting with injuries.

In another recently deleted post on X, 'The Notorious' wrote this:

"I fought this little b**ch made rat with a full broken foot. I should have postponed like I done this time. For what I did I give this little cousin f**ker any advantage for. He s**t himself on that bus."

Screenshot of Conor McGregor claiming to have fought Khabib Nurmagomedov with a broken foot