Conor McGregor trashed by Dustin Poirier on Twitter - "No, but I did watch docta stoppage"

The long-running feud between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor refuses to thaw. Both veteran UFC fighters have been at loggerheads even after the completion of their trilogy of fights last July. On that note, Poirier has taken yet another jibe at ‘Notorious.’

A Twitter user asked Dustin Poirier whether he had watched the latest Doctor Strange Marvel Comics movie, "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." Poirier responded by jestingly suggesting that he's yet to watch the aforesaid Doctor Strange movie, but did watch “docta stoppage.”

Dustin Poirier thereby alluded to Conor McGregor’s doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to him in their trilogy fight. Poirier’s tweet read as follows:

“No but I did watch docta stoppage”

The first fight between Poirier and McGregor was a featherweight (145-pound) bout that transpired at UFC 178 in September 2014. McGregor defeated ‘The Diamond’ via first-round TKO. Their rematch was a lightweight (155-pound) bout that took place at UFC 257 in January 2021. Poirier beat McGregor in the rematch via second-round TKO, leveling the score.

Their trilogy matchup was also contested at lightweight. It headlined the UFC 264 event in July 2021. The highly-anticipated fight ended anticlimactically, as McGregor suffered a mid-fight lower leg injury that rendered him unable to answer the bell for round two. Poirier was thereby declared the winner via first-round TKO (doctor’s stoppage).

Dustin Poirier won via TKO. An injury to Conor McGregor's leg forced a Doctor's Stoppage in the #UFC264 main event.Dustin Poirier won via TKO. An injury to Conor McGregor's leg forced a Doctor's Stoppage in the #UFC264 main event.Dustin Poirier won via TKO. https://t.co/jsZVltGniI

Chael Sonnen on Dan Hooker potentially serving as Conor McGregor’s comeback opponent

Chael Sonnen recently claimed that he has an “inside scoop” that fan-favorite striking savant Dan Hooker is on the shortlist of possible opponents for McGregor’s comeback fight. Hooker moved to the featherweight division for his last fight but suffered a vicious TKO defeat at the hands of Arnold Allen.

‘The Hangman’ later indicated that he’ll be returning to the lightweight division. Sonnen opined that Conor McGregor – who’s expected to return from his injury later this year – could face Hooker at lightweight. ‘The Bad Guy’ seemingly believes that Hooker will learn from his featherweight setback and return to lightweight. Sonnen said:

"Let’s just give that a minute. We’ve just got this information. The former number five guy is returning to the division. I’ll share with you little inside scoop. I know Dan Hooker’s name is on the shortlist of possible opponents for McGregor’s return.”

Watch Chael Sonnen address a potential Conor McGregor vs. Dan Hooker matchup in the video below:

Chael Sonnen @ChaelSonnen Dan Hooker vs Conor McGregor? Dan Hooker vs Conor McGregor? https://t.co/Qbq0C707WX

McGregor has hinted that he’d love to fight for the UFC lightweight title or UFC welterweight title right away when he returns. Meanwhile, Poirier’s been lobbying for a welterweight bout against Nate Diaz. Neither McGregor’s nor Poirier’s respective next fights have been officially announced yet.

