Conor McGregor unveils new 5 round McGregor FAST workout

Conor McGregor recently took to Instagram to promote a brand new workout regime introduced by his fitness brand, McGregor FAST. The unique session entails a workout divided across five rounds that will be led by McGregor himself.

The workouts can be accessed by fans on the official McGregor FAST application on Apple's App Store and the Google Play Store.

The post prompted a comment from McGregor's coach John Kavanagh. The 45-year-old asserted that the venture was a great opportunity for aspiring MMA fighters to grow and learn, with the Crumlin native at the helm of their workouts.

The McGregor FAST program was developed by the former two-division champion to transform his body to compete at the highest level. According to Dr. Julian Dalby, McGregor initially started using the FAST program after his second-round submission loss to Nate Diaz at UFC 196 back in Match 2016.

Dana White details timeline for Conor McGregor's return

Conor McGregor has been nursing a gruesome leg injury since he locked horns with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 back in July 2021. Dana White recently offered fans some insight into his potential return to the octagon.

In a recent sit-down with TMZ Sports, White revealed that McGregor may return to active competition as early as the coming summer. When asked whether 'The Notorious' will fight in 2022, here's what the UFC president had to say:

"I think so, yeah. He's doing all the right things with his leg. I'm hoping he can come back this summer."

The Irishman is currently coming off two consecutive losses at the hands of Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 and UFC 264. McGregor's UFC 257 headliner saw him get stopped by the Lafayette native in the second round of their clash.

This setback was followed by a gruesome doctor's stoppage loss at UFC 264. However, it seems like McGregor may be coming back stronger than ever.

Considering all the weight that he has gained over the course of his stint on the sidelines, a return to the UFC's lightweight division seems unlikely. It remains to be seen what the future holds for the enigmatic Irishman.

