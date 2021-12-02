Conor McGregor voices support for paralyzed SBG teammate Ian Coughlan

MMA superstar Conor McGregor recently uploaded a post to his Twitter account asking people to support young Irish fighter Ian Coughlan, who suffered an injury in July that left him paralyzed.

The Irishman added that he would try to be present for the 'Unstoppable' super seminar his coach John Kavanagh will be hosting on December 18.

Coach John and the team at SBG are hosting a training day and my own recovery permitting, I hope to be in attendance. There will be signed fight wear also! ☘️ Coach Kavanagh @John_Kavanagh

Mcgregor's tweet was in response to a video uploaded by Kavanagh to his Instagram account.

In the video, Kavanagh spoke about the seminar that his gym 'Straight Blast Gym Ireland' is hosting to raise money for the injured Irish fighter. The same video was shared by the Irish coach on Twitter, along with a GoFundMe link to raise money for Coughlan's treatment.

"The Irish MMA and jiu-jitsu community will be well aware of the terrible injury that fantastic young fighter Ian Coughlan sustained in July that has left him paralyzed. There is some light at the end of the tunnel with a treatment available to him in Germany that could get him back walking or at the very least, get him some independence which, him as a younger fighter, needs. To help towards this raising money for his procedure, we're having a super seminar at SBG HQ, December 18th," said John Kavanagh.

Kavanagh also mentioned that MMA fighters like Brad Katona and Johnny Walker would be in attendance for the seminar.

Conor Mcgregor recently donated €10,000 to a cancer patient

Conor McGregor has been known to make charitable donations from time to time to people in need. A few months ago, 'The Notorious' donated a sum of €10,000 ($11,860 approx) towards a GoFundMe campaign set up by Gemma Devoy, who was raising money for her cancer treatment.

Upon hearing the news of the donation, Devoy thanked the Irishman for his gesture.

"I was on my way home after getting my eyebrows done when I got a call to say that our target had been reached thanks to Conor McGregor. I couldn’t believe it – I cried all the way home from Ringsend to Pearse Street. I’ve never met him personally, but I’m good friends with cousins of his, who are all beautiful people. That man has a massive heart. It is simply incredible what he has done," Gemma Devoy said. [h/t Independent]

