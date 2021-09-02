"That man has a massive heart" - Dublin mother and cancer patient heaps praise on Conor McGregor for generous donation towards her fundraiser 

Despite the 'bad guy' persona that Conor McGregor loves to flaunt, his philanthropic activities are well known in the world of combat sports.

The Irishman recently made a generous donation towards a GoFundMe fundraising campaign set up by Gemma Devoy, a mother of two and a cancer patient hailing from Conor McGregor's hometown of Dublin, Ireland.

Conor McGregor has the top donation at present, having given €10,000 ($11,860 approx) towards the cause. The amount has helped the fundraiser get closer to its €20,000 goal.

Conor McGregor's donation towards Gemma Devoy's breast cancer fundraiser

The proceeds from the GoFundMe campaign set up by Gemma Devoy will go to the Maire Keating Cancer Foundation, as per the description on the website.

Devoy, a breast cancer patient herself who will soon start her chemotherapy, set up a crowdfunding campaign to help women in Dublin cover the humongous cost of cancer treatment.

Gemma Devoy told the Independent that she broke down in tears when she received the news of Conor McGregor's huge donation.

"I was on my way home after getting my eyebrows done when I got a call to say that our target had been reached thanks to Conor McGregor. I couldn’t believe it – I cried all the way home from Ringsend to Pearse Street. I’ve never met him personally, but I’m good friends with cousins of his, who are all beautiful people. That man has a massive heart. It is simply incredible what he has done," Gemma Devoy said.

As per DublinLive, Gemma Devoy is involved with other charitable institutions as well, such as 'Darkness Into Light'.

Her brother passed away by suicide, which inspired her to work towards raising awareness regarding the cause.

Conor McGregor and his long history of charitable acts

The Dublin native has displayed his more generous side on multiple occasions over the years.

Despite the recent fiasco that took place with Dustin Poirier over Conor McGregor not donating to The Good Fight Foundation, the Irishman has proved many times that his heart is in the right place when it comes to charity.

The 'Notorious' megastar is passionate about donating towards the families of first responders and regularly gives money to New York-based Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

The donation to @Tunnel2Towers will go towards paying off the mortgages for families of law enforcement officers and firefighters across the country, who were killed in the line of duty and left behind young children. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) March 10, 2020

Last year amid the raging COVID-19 pandemic, Conor McGregor stepped up to help out first responders and healthcare workers in Ireland. He delivered PPE kits worth over $1 million to several Irish hospitals.

Also, in 2019, Conor McGregor helped build eight houses for the homeless community in Dublin.

More recently, Conor McGregor donated the $500,000 that he was supposed to send to Dustin Poirier's charity, to a Boys & Girls Club of Academia in Poirier's hometown of Louisiana.

He also chose to sponsor the cost of logistics and participation for the entire Irish amateur MMA team squad of 27 members when they competed at the Youth World Championships in June.

