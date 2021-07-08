"It was a grave mistake" - Conor McGregor agrees with the narrative that Dustin Poirier tried 'attacking his character' by bringing up the donation fiasco

Conor McGregor has finally presented his side of the story regarding the charity donation fiasco involving Dustin Poirier. In a recent interview with UFC on BT Sport, the Irishman agreed that it was an attempt by Poirier to tarnish his image.

When asked if Dustin Poirier tried "attacking his character," Conor McGregor told Ariel Helwani:

"Of course, yeah. It was a grave mistake. A grave mistake."

In the aftermath of his TKO victory over Conor McGregor at UFC 257, Dustin Poirier accused the Irishman of failing to deliver on a promise of charity donation. According to Poirier, Conor McGregor had initially promised a donation of $500,000 to The Good Fight Foundation run by the Louisiana lad and his wife Jolie. However, the Irishman seemingly failed to deliver on his promise, which prompted Dustin Poirier to take a virtual jab at McGregor.

That's a fun prediction! @TheNotoriousMMA you also predicted a donation to my foundation and you and your team stopped responding after the fight in January.

See you soon.

July 10th Paid In Full! — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) April 11, 2021

Conor McGregor reveals where his donation actually went

Though the situation may have turned bitter due to social media uproar, Conor McGregor apparently lived up to his promise to donate. The Irishman recently revealed that he had gone forward with a charity donation, although Dustin Poirier's foundation wasn't the beneficiary.

According to Conor McGregor, he instead chose to donate the sum to a reputable charity in the area called The Boys and Girls Club of Academia. Labeling Poirier's foundation a "random MMA gym for profit," Conor McGregor told Ariel Helwani:

"He jumped a gun. That's what he done. You know what I mean, at the end of the day. And I went with a reputable charity in the area. I had said I was gonna donate. Like I said it originally started as like a charity event. You know, it was gonna be a charity event and the profits off of the event were gonna go to charity. So when the fight actually got announced, when we made it under the UFC banner, then I kept it up. I said, 'I'll still help you out. I'll still give you the digo'. And then you know, it is what it is. I'm happy where it's gone. It's gone to the Boys and Girls Club of Academia. And not to just some random MMA gym for profit which is essentially what the attempt was."

Eager for anything and everything Conor McGregor ahead of UFC 264? We got you covered at SK MMA!

Edited by Jack Cunningham