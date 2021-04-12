Khabib Nurmagomedov reacts to Dustin Poirier accusing Conor McGregor of not following through with promised charity donation

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov chimed in on the ongoing Twitter feud between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor.

Poirier recently alleged that McGregor did not follow through with his promise to donate $500,000 to The Good Fight Foundation. This comes after the Irishman pledged to make a sizeable donation to Dustin Poirier's charity prior to their match at UFC 257.

That's a fun prediction! @TheNotoriousMMA you also predicted a donation to my foundation and you and your team stopped responding after the fight in January.

See you soon.

"That's a fun prediction! @TheNotoriousMMA you also predicted a donation to my foundation and you and your team stopped responding after the fight in January. See you soon. July 10th Paid In Full!," Dustin Poirier Tweeted in response to Conor McGregor's recent predictions for their upcoming trilogy fight.

At that point, Khabib Nurmagomedov joined the conversation when he replied to Dustin Poirier's tweet with a video.

According to a Twitter user, the video that Khabib Nurmagomedov posted translates to:

Listen to me now! I gave you my promise? I’m taking it back.

Khabib Nurmagomedov's history with Conor McGregor

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor had one of the most intense rivalries in the UFC. The feud began when the Irishman and his group invaded a UFC press event in 2018 to send a message to Khabib. McGregor hurled a steel dolly through the window of a bus that was carrying the Russian and several other fighters.

Later that year, McGregor got his comeuppance when Khabib manhandled him inside the octagon, forcing him to tap out in the fourth round and retaining the UFC lightweight crown.

Khabib may have officially retired from MMA in March, but he's clearly not done beefing with McGregor.

Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier trilogy

Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor will look to settle the score in the main event of UFC 264 on July 10th. McGregor drew first blood in 2014 when he knocked out Poirier in the first round of their showdown at UFC 178. 'The Diamond' got his revenge when he became the first man to knock McGregor out in their rematch at UFC 257.