Conor McGregor vs. Charles Oliveira more exciting than Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira or Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou, says Michael Bisping

UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping would rather watch Conor McGregor vs. Charles Oliveira than Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira or Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou.

The former middleweight champ was asked by fans to choose one of those fights if he could only watch one. 'The Count' chose 'Notorious' vs. 'Do Bronx', admitting it would be a really exciting match-up.

On the Believe You Me podcast, Bisping said:

"Conor McGregor versus [Charles Oliveira] would be a great fight. You can sit here and hate on Conor all you want but you can't say the guy can't fight. You can't say the guy can't crack... You can feel how you feel about him personally, he's been amazing for the sport. Listen, is he past his prime? Maybe. Can he f****g deliver every time he steps in the octagon? Absolutely. It would be very exciting."

The 43-year-old may get his wish after Charles Oliveira recently confirmed his desire to fight Conor McGregor in his home country of Brazil. 'Do Bronx' is expected to fight for his vacated lightweight title later this year, but the 32-year-old has said he'd be willing to take the fight against the Irishman at 170lbs, freeing up the lightweight division.

AKA headcoach Javier Mendez doubts Conor McGregor's chances in fight with Charles Oliveira

American Kickboxing Academy founder Javier Mendez has given his thoughts on McGregor potentially returning against Charles Oliveira.

Mendez, who most recently worked with Khabib Nurmagomedov before his retirement, believes the 'old' Conor McGregor had a chance but not the fighter he is today.

In an interview with Submission Radio after the news broke that Oliveira was pushing for a fight with 'Notorious', Mendez let fans know the chance he would give McGregor if the fight materialized.

"I think the old Conor [McGregor] gives anybody challenges. The new Conor, that I've seen within the last three fights, no, I don't see him doing very much to Charles [Oliveira]. The new guy, not the old guy. The old guy, yeah 100%."

Although there's still no official return date for McGregor, the Irishman had initially seemed interested in facing the Brazilian. After Oliveira's stunning UFC 274 performance against Justin Gaethje, McGregor posted a message to 'Do Bronx' on Twitter.

McGregor is expected to return to the octagon by the end of the year or early 2023. A 1-3 record in his last four appearances has cast doubt over the Irishman's ability and facing the Brazilian with the most finishes and submissions in UFC history would be no easy task.

