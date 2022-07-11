"I don't see him doing very much" - Javier Mendez predicts how Conor McGregor vs. Charles Oliveira showdown goes down

American Kickboxing Academy founder and head coach Javier Mendez has given his thoughts on Conor McGregor's potential return fight against Charles Oliveira.

Mendez, who founded both MMA Gym and AKA, is known throughout the world as one of the elite top coaches in MMA.

Speaking on Submission Radio, Javier Mendez admitted the "old" Conor McGregor would have been a problem for 'Do Bronx', but today's McGregor isn't:

"I think the old Conor [McGregor] gives anybody challenges. The new Conor, that I've seen within the last three fights, no, I don't see him doing very much to Charles [Oliveira]. The new guy, not the old guy. The old guy, yeah 100%."

Mendez's interview took place after Charles Oliveira recently confirmed his desire to fight the Irishman next. Oliveira was stripped of his lightweight title at UFC 274 due to missing weight but still went on to defeat Justin Gaethje in the first round.

Dana White revealed that 'Do Bronx' would be fighting next for the vacant 155lb title, but Oliveira is chasing the payday that comes with facing McGregor. The 32-year-old wants to fight 'Notorious' in his home country of Brazil, rather than the No.4-ranked Islam Makhachev.

Michael Chandler believes Conor McGregor can beat Charles Oliveira

Despite throwing his name into the ring back at UFC 274, Michael Chandler believes Conor McGregor has a chance against the former lightweight champ Oliveira.

After his UFC 274 KO victory over Tony Ferguson, 'Iron' issued a call out to 'Notorious', offering to go up to 170lbs to make the fight happen. McGregor responded to Chandler on Twitter, admitting it's a fight he's interested in.

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, the 36-year-old gave his thoughts on a fight with McGregor and what the former champ-champ's odds are should he face 'Do Bronx' in the octagon:

"Conor is the guy. He beats me, he goes right into a title shot. I'm the guy who has fought for the title. I'm the guy who's knocking on the door, chomping at the bit right there... Conor, he can get himself in a position to win that title, which I think he's very, very capable of beating Oliveira."

Although fans expect the Irishman to make his UFC return, it's still unclear what weight class McGregor will fight in. The 33-year-old has wins at featherweight, lightweight and welterweight and has admitted he doesn't want to slim down again.

