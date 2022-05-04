Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather was totally different - Dana White continues to dismiss Kamaru Usman vs. Canelo and Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury

Dana White continues to dismiss the idea of Francis Ngannou and Kamaru Usman competing in crossover boxing fights. While Usman wants to fight super-middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez, Ngannou has his eyes on heavyweight superstar Tyson Fury.

Although White now seems unimpressed with the idea, he did make an exception for Conor McGregor's bout against Floyd Mayweather in 2017. However, the UFC honcho maintains that none of the aforementioned fights are even close to McGregor vs. Mayweather in magnitude.

When asked if the 'Money' fight ushered in the era of crossover bouts, the 52-year old told MMA Underground's John Morgan:

"Well there's no doubt about it that it did. But they are totally different. What you have to understand is, when that fight [McGregor vs. Mayweather] happened, everybody was going f***ing crazy over that fight. Everywhere I went, it's all people talked about. The media, the fans, everybody wanted to see it. Nobody is knocking any doors down for any of these fights [Ngannou vs. Fury or Usman vs. Canelo]. I get it that these guys all wanna get out there and try it and do it but it's not even remotely close to being the same."

Conor McGregor faced Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match billed as the 'Money' fight in August 2017. The bout generated the second highest domestic pay-per-view buys of all time at 4.3 million and more than $600 million in total revenue. 'Notorious' would suffer a TKO loss in round ten in front of a crowd of 14,623 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Francis Ngannou warns fans not to count him out in a boxing bout with Tyson Fury

Francis Ngannou recently appeared for an interview with Tyson Fury after the latter's triumphant win over Dillian Whyte at the Wembley Stadium in London. 'The Predator' has even refused to renew his UFC contract unless it allows him a crossover bout against Fury.

While Ngannou is hell-bent on fighting Fury, he opened up as an underdog in a hypothetical fight against 'The Gypsy King'. However, the UFC heavyweight champion claims he is not to be counted out despite Fury's expertise and vast experience in the sport.

The 35-year-old said in a recent interview with LADBible:

"Even the fact that I'm here, we are discussing about it, something will make sense. It's just the proof that I can make it. Obviously, it's not my comfort zone. I know that he's an expert in that discipline, but man, don't never count me out."

