Conor McGregor vs. Paddy Pimblett: What did UFC superstar 'The Baddy' have to say about the fight?

Rising UFC lightweight sensation Paddy Pimblett recently offered his thoughts on a potential clash with Irish megastar Conor McGregor.

Interacting with Dave Portnoy during an edition of the Chattin Pony podcast, 'The Baddy' welcomed a superfight with 'The Notorious' and stated that he would be open to any fight offered by the promotion. Pimblett said:

"You never know, I could end up fighting him [Conor McGregor]. We'll see, you don't know what the future holds. Obviously, if someone said will you fight him? Of course I'd fight him... [It] goes without saying, I'll fight anyone."

Paddy Pimblett has shot to stardom since signing with the UFC last September. The Liverpudlian has unsurprisingly drawn comparisons to 'The Notorious' after receiving widespread attention with just three victories under the promotion's banner.

Several MMA experts have stated that Pimblett's meteoric rise to fame has reminded them of the level of popularity the Irishman was able to garner during his early years in the UFC. While Pimblett continues to thrive in the lightweight division, a future collision between the two stars is guaranteed to break PPV records.

Conor McGregor on Paddy Pimblett's weight gain

Paddy Pimblett recently visited Conor McGregor's pub, "The Blackforge Inn," during a recent trip to Dublin with fellow Liverpudlian Molly McCann. 'The Baddy' uploaded the video of the visit to his YouTube channel to share his dining experience with the fans.

Pimblett also got on a FaceTime call with McGregor, who was quick to make a hilarious remark about 'The Baddy's swift weight gain after his recent fight in July. The Irishman said:

"You're already putting all that weight again, lad! It's crazy because your face is way different straight away."

Pimblett has gained notoriety for putting on a considerable amount of weight after his bouts. While 'The Baddy' competes in the lightweight division, he is known to bloat upwards of 200 pounds when not in fight camp.

While he hasn't faced any weight issues in his fights, Dana White has stated previously that it gets difficult to book him for short notice bouts due to his wild weight fluctuations.

