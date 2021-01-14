Conor McGregor wants to fight Nate Diaz for the UFC lightweight title

Conor McGregor has said that he fancies a potential trilogy fight with Nate Diaz. 'The Notorious' reflected on Dana White's recent words about him trying to book a fight for Diaz in the UFC lightweight division, and noted that he would "love" to share the octagon once again with the Stockton-born fighter.

McGregor is coming off a win against UFC veteran Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 and is set to fight Dustin Poirier on January 23, 2021. The first outing between the two lightweights took place in 2014 which resulted in a TKO win for the Irishman.

Speaking to his own media company, TheMacLife, Conor McGregor stated that he wouldn't mind competing against Nate Diaz in the 155-pound division.

"I heard Dana (White) talking on TheMacLife interview also was Nate Diaz coming back to lightweight. I love that. I would love to compete against Diaz. We will compete again if that happens at lightweight for the title. That would be something special," said McGregor.

Conor McGregor also added that it will make sense if Diaz is dropping down to the lightweight division just to fight him in the future. However, the 32-year-old clarified that he will only fight Diaz in the 155-pound weight class if there is a title on the line, otherwise, he may go on to compete against Diaz in the welterweight division.

"I think if he (Nate Diaz) comes down to 155, he should come down for me... Nate is a warrior... Nate shows up, steps up, and fights. It's not necessary, I don't feel to have him fight at 155 against another contender. I feel it should be me and Nate if he's gonna do 155, we could possibly do that for the belt. If not, I'll probably just fight Nate at 170 pounds again."

Both Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz fights were highly successful in the UFC

Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz have fought twice in two of the most highest-selling UFC events of all time.

Their first bout transpired in March 2016, in which Diaz emerged victorious by submitting the Irishman in the second round. The two headlined the UFC 196 pay-per-view, which sold 1,317,000 PPV buys.

Advertisement

Five months later, Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz came to blows in a rematch at UFC 202, where The Notorious avenged his previous loss. Plus, 1,600,000 PPV buys were sold, making it the most successful UFC event of all time, before McGregor fought Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in 2018, where 2,400,000 PPV buys were purchased by the fans.