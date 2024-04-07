Conor McGregor wants UFC to sign Invicta champ after latter hits free agency

Conor McGregor has advocated for fellow Irish mixed martial artist Danni McCormack to be signed by the UFC. 'The Notorious' took to Instagram, where he shared a clip of McCormack celebrating a recent win on his story, tagging and urging the UFC to sign her.

For those unaware, McCormack isn't merely another countrywoman of McGregor's. She is the Invicta FC strawweight champion, having recently recorded her first-ever title defense by submitting Karolina Wójcik via rear-naked choke on Oct. 27, 2023.

With free agency approaching, McGregor has demanded that the UFC scoop her up to bolster its women's strawweight division.

He wrote:

"@ufc ready! #freeagent"

A screenshot of Conor McGregor's Instagram story

McCormack is currently 8-2 in 10 professional MMA fights, but also turned 34 this year, and thus, is likely closer to the twilight of her career than its prime, especially at 115 pounds. Nevertheless, McGregor is nothing if not an advocate for Irish MMA and Irish combat sports in general.

McGregor is currently gearing up for his octagon return, which will likely take place against Michael Chandler at an as-of-yet unknown date. However, it's been promised that the bout, which has been plagued by numerous delays, will occur in the summer.

Fans were left disappointed with McGregor's absence from UFC 300, as many were hoping to see him make his return to action on the biggest card of the year, especially given the disastrous cancelation of his UFC 200 appearance years ago. The Irishman himself was also aiming for a UFC 300 return.

The UFC, however, had other plans, perhaps believing that McGregor ought to be saved for a weaker card he could help bolster, with his popularity and drawing power.

Conor McGregor has had three great rivalries in the UFC

Conor McGregor's entire UFC tenure has been defined by the extreme lengths of his trash talk. Naturally, this has led to rivalries and enemies. Among his prominent feuds, however, are Nate Diaz, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and Dustin Poirier, with each foe being a rival for a different reason.

His rivalry with Diaz stemmed more from their mutual trash-talking and competitiveness, especially with Diaz maintaining that McGregor's majority decision win over him in their rematch was undeserved. Meanwhile, McGregor's issues with Nurmagomedov and Poirier are far more personal.

Expand Tweet

In the past, 'The Eagle' confronted the Irishman's then-close friend Artem Lobov over the latter's disparaging comments about him. The unbeaten Dagestani slapped him and uploaded footage of the incident to social media, enraging McGregor and sparking a deeply personal feud.

Meanwhile, Poirier earned McGregor's ire after their first rematch, revealing that the Irishman never made good on his promised donation to 'The Good Fight Foundation.'

Poll : Can Danni McCormack succeed should she sign with the UFC? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion