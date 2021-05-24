Conor McGregor wishes Paul Felder a happy retirement; squashes beef with 'The Irish Dragon'

Conor McGregor appears to have settled his beef with Paul Felder. 'The Notorious One' wished his rival a happy retirement on Twitter and offered him a pina colada. McGregor concluded his tweet with a 'respect' hashtag.

"Congrats to the “Irish Dragon” Paul Felder on his retirement! Proper Pina Colada on me fella! #Respect @felderpaul," wrote McGregor.

Congrats to the “Irish Dragon” Paul Felder on his retirement!

Proper Pina Colada on me fella! #Respect @felderpaul ☘️ 🐉 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 23, 2021

Paul Felder announced his retirement from the sport of MMA during the UFC Vegas 27 broadcast. 'The Irish Dragon' noted that he doesn't have the passion to continue fighting inside the octagon at the age of 37.

Felder said one of his biggest dreams was to capture a UFC title, which he doesn't see happening since he's ranked No.9 in the lightweight division.

The 37-year-old last fought Rafael dos Anjos on short notice in November last year. He succumbed to a defeat against the Brazilian. Prior to that, Felder shared the octagon with Dan Hooker in February 2020. Both men traded heavy blows for 25 straight minutes but it was the Kiwi who came out on top via split decision.

Felder made his UFC debut in October 2004. He was the last fighter to score a victory over the current UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira.

The rivalry between Conor McGregor and Paul Felder

Conor McGregor and Paul Felder have continually exchanged harsh words with each other. McGregor believes Felder shouldn't be tagged as an Irish since he's an American. According to the former two-division UFC champion, Felder is of German descent.

Guten tag from the felders — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 24, 2020

Speaking at a press conference, Felder opened up about his issue with Conor McGregor. He said that McGregor is "just fu****g with him" every time he pokes fun at his Irish heritage.

"My last name is German. My dad's side - I hate talking about this - I know I'm not Irish. I'm not German. I'm not Italian, I'm not Swedish, I'm American," said Felder.

Felder was born on April 25, 1984, in Philadelphia, United States, to parents with partial ancestry from Ireland. With Felder retiring from the sport, it doesn't look like his Irish heritage concerns Conor McGregor anymore.