“Conor should be there” - UFC 298’s marquee stars disclose their fantasy picks for UFC 300’s main event

Several fighters on the UFC 298 card recently revealed their fantasy matchups for the main event of UFC 300.

As excitement builds in the MMA community for the upcoming historic pay-per-view event at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on April 13, the fight lineup remains uncertain pending confirmation of the main event.

MMA journalist Marc Raimondi recently interviewed fighters slated to compete at UFC 298, including Robert Whittaker, Paulo Costa, Merab Dvalishvili, Henry Cejudo and Ian Garry, to inquire about their dream fights for the UFC 300 headliner.

'The Reaper', scheduled to face Costa in a middleweight bout, responded:

"Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall, I want to see that fight. It interests the hell out of me. Not a lot of fights interest me. Let's be honest, I just like watching Jon Jones fight."

Dvalishvili, slated to fight 'Triple C' in a potential bantamweight title eliminator, replied:

"Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic. That's what I'm thinking right now. Otherwise, me vs. Bradley Martyn, I would love to fight him."

'Borrachinha' expressed his desire to face Conor McGregor in the 185-pound weight class:

"I think Conor should be there. At 185-pounds."

Garry, set to face Geoff Neal in a welterweight bout, mentioned his interest in a rematch of the iconic fight between 'The Notorious' and Jose Aldo:

"I would like to see prime Conor McGregor vs. prime Jose Aldo again. I feel like we got 13 seconds. Cool, let me run it back, let's see it again in a different weight class. I would love to see that fight again."

Finally, Cejudo proposed an improbable intergender matchup with a former women's 135-pound champion:

"I think me against Ronda Rousey. Yeah, of course, equal rights, you know what I'm saying? Let's see who the best 135-pounder is. Let's bring it to the intergender world title on the line. Ronda Rousey, I want a piece of you at UFC 300, come out of retirement."

Check out the entire video below:

Expand Tweet

Which bout got replaced from UFC 298 lineup?

During the official weigh-in for UFC 298 on Friday, it was revealed that Justin Tafa had sustained an undisclosed injury earlier in fight week, leading to the cancellation of his scheduled heavyweight bout with Marcos Rogerio de Lima.

However, it was subsequently announced that his brother, Junior Tafa, had received approval from the California State Athletic Commission as an eleventh-hour replacement to face 'Pezao' in the preliminary card of UFC 298.

The younger Tafa sibling was originally scheduled to fight Karl Williams at the UFC's Fight Night event on March 23, and although that bout might still take place, 'The Juggernaut' took the initiative to salvage the heavyweight matchup. Tafa weighed in at 249 pounds, while Rogerio de Lima weighed in at 261.5 pounds.