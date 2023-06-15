"Conor walking into the restroom" - Sean Strickland shares vulgar response to recent Conor McGregor controversy

Conor McGregor is once again stealing the headlines but this time for something much more sinister than his usual antics, though everything is speculation at this time. In light of the situation, Sean Strickland has weighed in on the ongoing investigation in his typical humorous fashion regardless of the circumstances.

The middleweight contender believes he is just one win away from contending for UFC gold for the first time in his career. The 32-year-old comes up against a fairly new competitor in the division Abus Magomedov, who threatens opponents with his scary knockout power and his monstrous size.

After news broke of the allegations surrounding Conor McGregor, Sean Strickland took his chance to comment on the story by posting a picture showing horror icon Leprechaun alongside a caption directed toward the Irishman.

As the above picture shows, McGregor has been accused of a sexual assault act during game 4 of the Miami Heat vs. Denver Nuggets NBA Finals series, though investigations remain active on the matter. No charges have been filed as of yet.

Sean Strickland's lack of filter has often gotten him into trouble on social media and this could be another case where the MMA standout finds himself removed from an online platform.

Despite speaking his mind and making many feel uncomfortable in the process, the 185er has forged a cult following on the internet with many of them loving his wild takes. It almost always feels like the brawler is one sentence away from seeing his account removed from social media websites.

Conor McGregor NBA: What crime was 'The Notorious' said to have committed?

Conor McGregor was involved in a controversial skit that saw him hitting the Miami Heat mascot, but reports suggest the man was rushed into hospital and the Ireland native was thought to have gone too far.

Despite his mascot altercation, he had a much more pressing issue according to recent statements. According to the supposed victim, the UFC star sexually assaulted her, though she doesn't want to press charges and instead wants a potential payout.

Her story suggests that McGregor and his security were waiting for her in the toilets, where she was escorted by workers at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. This is where the alleged attack happened, in which the global star was said to have 'r*ped' the woman.

TMZ Sports @TMZ_Sports Conor McGregor Accused Of Raping Woman At NBA Finals Game, He Denies Allegations tmz.me/BKc3XNH Conor McGregor Accused Of Raping Woman At NBA Finals Game, He Denies Allegations tmz.me/BKc3XNH

