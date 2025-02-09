Controversial MMA fighter claims the way Sean Strickland "talks and the way he fights doesn't go together" in the wake of UFC 312 loss

By Ricardo Viagem
Modified Feb 09, 2025 15:18 GMT
strickland
Sean Strickland's pre-fight talk doesn't match his fighting style according to one of MMA's most controversial fighters [Image Courtesy: @UFCEurope via X/Twitter]

Sean Strickland's loss to Dricus du Plessis at UFC 312 was among his most lopsided, and it has drawn a comment from one of MMA's most reviled fighters. Full Violence shared an image of a bloody Strickland on Instagram, and the comment section led to an observation from Dillon Danis.

The former Brazilian jiu-jitsu wizard pointed out the discrepancy between Strickland's trash talk and his fighting style. Strickland styles himself as a hyper-masculine figure with a penchant for ultra-violence inside and outside the cage, but it's never reflected in his performances.

(NSFW Warning: Bloody Image)

This is an observation that's been made before, usually by fans. This time, though, it was made by Danis, who is no stranger to criticizing other fighters following either wins or losses. While he wasn't necessarily disrespectful or inflammatory with his comment, despite Strickland's past comments on him, he was blunt.

And there is indeed a difference in the violence Strickland often promises in his pre-fight talk compared to his fairly conservative, defensive style in the octagon.

"The way Strickland talks and the way he fights doesn't go together."
A screenshot of Dillon Danis&#039; comment about Sean Strickland
A screenshot of Dillon Danis' comment about Sean Strickland

Strickland has a low percentage of finishes in the UFC, and more specifically, low punching power. Even when he manages to hurt his opponents, he still struggles to finish them. Such was the case in his win over Israel Adesanya. He knocked him down with a jab-right cross, but failed to TKO him despite landing follow-up shots.

This lack of finishing ability has seen Strickland find himself on the end of frustrating split-decision losses that he feels he should have won.

Nina-Marie Daniele made a similar observation about Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland always promises war and violence prior to stepping into the cage, but never quite delivers on those promises. His frequent calls for a fight 'to the death' rarely become tangible, and this was mocked by his close friend, Nina-Marie Daniele, during a recent training collaboration the pair filmed.

"What's up, everybody? I'm Nina, and I'm here with [Sean Strickland]. And today, Sean's going to show me how to teep, because he always says, 'To the death,' but the only thing he ever [does], the only way he's ever gonna kill you is with teeps."

Check out Nina-Marie Daniele poking fun at Sean Strickland (12:32):

youtube-cover

While Daniele's comments were made in good fun, they were part of an apt observation. Strickland fights behind a shoulder-roll, relying on little else besides a jab, front kick to the body, and occasional right cross.

