"Copies everything I teach" - Andrew Tate reacts to Sean Strickland discussing average male hardships in the "matrix" 

Andrew Tate recently reacted to a video of Sean Strickland going deep on the hardships average males face in the "matrix" of society.

For context, Strickland isn't a fan of 'Cobra' and has slammed the controversial social media star several times in the past. Tate is among the most radioactive personalities today and achieved notoriety for advocating a toxically aggressive form of masculinity. The manosphere influencer also encourages his young followers to adopt the 'Alpha' male lifestyle using his own life as an example.

Interestingly, Tate and his brother are currently dealing with serious legal issues in Romania, where they have been charged with federal crimes, including rape, human trafficking, and forming a criminal syndicate. Given his track record, Strickland slammed Tate for being a "con artist" during an interview last year.

The former UFC middleweight champion recently posted a video on X showing him speaking about the hardships men face in contemporary society. He explained how parents being occupied all the time led to kids being raised by the school, which in turn led to other issues, including addiction and mental health problems.

Tate took note of Strickland's words and expressed his reaction in the post's comments section. He pointed out that 'Tarzan' emulated his ideology despite claiming to "hate" him and wrote:

"So he says "hates me" on a podcast but then copies everything I teach. I'm not mad. Glad there are more people who understand. We must have free minds."

When Sean Strickland slammed NELK Boys for idolizing Andrew Tate

During an interview with the NELK Boys this past September, Sean Strickland went off on Andrew Tate and slammed the popular YouTube content creators for looking up to him.

As mentioned above, 'Tarzan' isn't buying what Tate is selling and holds a very low opinion of the former kickboxer. Given Strickland's reputation as one of the UFC's most outspoken fighters, it's unsurprising that he gave the NELK crew a piece of his mind for giving Tate a platform.

In the past, Tate has admitted to running an illegal s*x cam business and cheating men for their money. During an interview with the NELK Boys on the Full Send podcast, Strickland addressed Tate's history and said:

"Here's the thing about Andrew Tate guys. As young men, I could see why you guys look up to him because you are moral-less men. You have no values, you have no positive male role models. So you latch on to a piece of s**t like Tate... Andrew Tate is a con artist."

