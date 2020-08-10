Stipe Miocic is set to defend his heavyweight title against Daniel Cormier on August 15th in UFC Apex. There is a lot in stake already in this fight for both men as they put their legacy and the heavyweight title on the line. The winner of this bout will be considered as the greatest heavyweight in UFC history.

But Cormier's head coach Javier Mendez of American Kickboxing Academy believes there is more to earn for the winner of this fight.

“Whoever is victorious from the fight is gonna get offered a big money fight,” Mendez told ESPN’s, Brett Okamoto. “And I believe it’s gonna be against Jon Jones because Jon Jones has stressed he wants to go to heavyweight. And what better way for Jones to the kind of money he wants than to fight a Stipe or a DC for the heavyweight title.”

Jones has previously expressed his interest in moving up to heavyweight. But the light heavyweight champion will only move up, leaving the division he has dominated for a decade if the prize is worth the risk.

Jon Jones went back and forth with Francis Ngannou earlier this year. And it seemed both men are very interested in sharing the octagon in the near future.

But the fight didn't materialize as the UFC couldn't reach an agreement with Jones about his salary.

Jones is not happy with what UFC has to offer him. He wants a lot more. According to UFC president, Dana White Jones wants "Deontay Wilder money" to fight Ngannou, when talking about the 205lbs champion's demands.

But the UFC is not looking to offer that kind of money to Jones.

Jones even said he is fighting for the young fighters of the game and will not fight until he gets what he deserves in what many consider as a power move from him.

Jon Jons hasn't been booked for a fight despite being healthy

Advertisement

"Bones" also said that since he and the UFC cannot come to terms, he would vacate the light heavyweight championship. He also suggested top contenders in Dominick Reyes and Jan Blachowicz should fight for the vacant strap.

So Jones is keeping himself shelved as of the moment because of a previous disagreement with management because of his salary. But if you ask Mendez, “Bones” deserves whatever he was asking for.

“That would make the fight that Jones would want,” Mendez said. “Obviously, he deserves more money, he’s a major star, and he’s the most decorated guy really in the light heavyweight division. He’s never been beat. So I think it’s a logical choice.”

But Cormier announced previously that he is going to retire after his trilogy fight against Miocic despite the outcome of the bout. Although if DC comes out victorious, he may change his mind if he gets his chance for redemption against Jones one more time.

Jon Jones is the only man except for Stipe Miocic to stop and defeat DC inside the octagon. And considering the history bad blood between him and DC, it's tough to say DC can turn down the opportunity fight "Bones" again if he is offered to.

Also if Miocic comes out victorious, a champ vs champ showdown between two of the greatest fighters of their respective divisions will be an enticing bout to make.

UFC 252:Miocic vs Cormier 3 is this weekend at UFC Apex.