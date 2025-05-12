Corner cam reveals Jack Della Maddalena’s coach’s instrumental UFC 315 advice

Newly minted UFC welterweight kingpin Jack Della Maddalena had a well-thought-out game plan for his fight with Belal Muhammad, and Della Maddalena's coach's counsel also came in handy.

Ad

'JDM' dethroned Muhammad via unanimous decision at UFC 315. Going into the fight, a lot of fans expected the challenger to struggle to keep the fight standing. However, Della Maddalena was able to defend six of the nine takedowns attempted by Muhammad and also showed immaculate striking for five rounds.

'JDM' dominated the majority of the bout, but the scorecards were relatively close, with two judges scoring it 48-47 in the challenger's favour and the third judge scoring it 49-46.

Ad

Trending

Beginning with Round 3, the Australian was informed by his corner that he had already won the first three. Now, another corner cam clip has been posted online, in which Della Maddalena is heard hearing Coach Ben Vickers say that he is only one round away from winning and therefore must fight safely and intently.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Before the beginning of Round 5, Vickers said:

"All right, listen, you’re five minutes away from being the world champ. Stay focused. On the cage, just disengage. Let’s not get back involved. Stay on the jab. Busy on the jab. Moving on your feet, never static. He is so tired. Make him taste you a bit, make him miss, and ping him! All right."

Ad

He added:

"You’re not fu**ing tired, all right! Five minutes to realise all your fu**ing dreams. Let’s go. Safety first, stay focused. Keep pinging the cu*t."

Check out Jack Della Maddalena's coach Ben Vickers's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Surging UFC lightweight breaks down potential Jack Della Maddalena vs. Islam Makhachev bout

Paddy Pimblett has reacted to Jack Della Maddalena’s UFC 315 performance and also broken down a potential bout between 'JDM' and Islam Makhachev.

'The Baddy' emphasized Della Maddalena's takedown defense versus Belal Muhammad but also believes it will be intriguing to observe how he performs against Makhachev, given the Dagestani's superior ground game. Pimblett said:

Ad

"Della vs Islam, he showed he’s got good takedown defense. But Islam is a different beast, isn’t he? So, we’ll have to see how his strength transfers up to welterweight."

Check out Paddy Pimblett's comments below (8:57):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subham Subham is a dynamic writer and editor at Sportskeeda, with a background in Health and Fitness, MMA, True-Crime, and Pop Culture.

A passionate cricketer and seasoned cyclist, Subham has completed grueling 200, 300, and 600-kilometer rides and competed in numerous races and brevets. His ultimate goal is to summit Mount Everest.

When not pursuing athletic feats, he enjoys motorbike rides for mental clarity. Subham finds motivation in role models like Conor McGregor and Yuvraj Singh. He has a diverse taste in music, including Post Malone, Machine Gun Kelly, Russ, and Central Cee. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.