Could Alex Pereira become the 'MMA GOAT' with potential win over Jon Jones at heavyweight? Daniel Cormier believes so

Alex Pereira has turned his focus towards an unprecedented challenge after delivering a statement win against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 320 to recapture the 205-pound throne. Following the win, Pereira expressed interest in moving to heavyweight to face Jon Jones.

Ad

Daniel Cormier assessed Pereira’s trajectory and noted that, instead of seeking easier matchups at light heavyweight, Pereira is aiming for tough matchups. He added that a win over Jones at heavyweight would place Pereira in a unique position in MMA history.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Cormier said:

"Alex is 38 years old and probably thinking at this point, 'How do I go and make another statement that I am the guy?' Hell, if he went to beat Jon Jones at heavyweight, Alex Pereira, who's already considered one of the greatest fighters of all time, in the most expedited timeline I have ever seen, would literally cement himself to almost stand above everyone because he would have beaten a former UFC light heavyweight champion and heavyweight champion, and a guy many consider as the greatest of all time."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

He added:

"If I put Alex Pereira against Jon Jones, Pereira is the underdog... Against Tom Aspinall, Pereira is the underdog. Ciryl Gane? Pereira might be the underdog. But does it bring the same type of recognition or the same type of value to a victory as fighting Jon Jones? Pereira matches up also better against Tom Aspinall and against Ciryl Gane, and all these other guys than he does Jon Jones."

Ad

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments below (4:15):

Ad

Jon Jones acknowledged Alex Pereira’s respectful gesture after UFC 320 win

Jon Jones responded to Alex Pereira’s show of respect following the death of his brother, Arthur Jones. After regaining the light heavyweight title at UFC 320, Pereira chose not to issue his planned challenge to Jones and instead offered condolences and a moment of silence for the Jones family.

Ad

Jones later reacted with a simple message, “Wow, Alex,” on X. Arthur, a former NFL defensive lineman, was best known for his time with the Baltimore Ravens, with whom he won Super Bowl XLVII.

He also played for the Indianapolis Colts and the Washington Commanders before retiring. His sudden demise drew reactions from several stars in the MMA community, including Conor McGregor.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhishek Nambiar Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.



When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage. Know More