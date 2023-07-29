Could Justin Gaethje retire if he loses to Dustin Poirier at UFC 291? Jon Anik shares his thoughts

Justin Gaethje and Dustin Poirier are set to do battle for the BMF title in the main event of UFC 291 this weekend. Both men have been perennial lightweight contenders for almost five years, but UFC commentator Jon Anik believes a loss for 'The Highlight' could spell the end of his career.

Anik, who by no means called for Gaethje's retirement, stated that he wouldn't be surprised to see the former interim lightweight champion hang up the gloves should he lose to Poirier.

After his most recent fight against Rafael Fiziev at UFC 286, Justin Gaethje shared with the media that he "wouldn't be around for too much longer." 'The Highlight' made it clear that once he feels he's out of the title picture, he would call time on his MMA career.

A loss for either man at UFC 291 could be the end of their title ambitions.

During a recent interview with The Schmo, Jon Anik shared his thoughts on Justin Gaethje's path forward should he lose to 'The Diamond':

"If Gaethje were to lose this fight on Saturday night I wouldn't be surprised to see him hang up the gloves for good. I'm certainly not in the business of retiring fighters, and were [he] to take one more fight, it could be a million-dollar payday. I understand that this is the prize fighting business."

Anik continued:

"I just know for Justin, the goal, the vision, the intent is clear - undisputed gold and glory. And if that doesn't happen, I don't know that he's gonna stick around too much longer"

Watch the video below from 1:40:

Michael Chandler predicts Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje at UFC 291

Both Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje have improved tremendously since their first meeting, a thrilling contest at UFC on Fox 29 in April 2018, and predicting a winner in their rematch will be difficult.

Michael Chandler, who has faced both men, recently broke down the UFC 291 matchup. 'Iron' predicted that the fight would go all five rounds and believes that 'The Highlight' will walk away victorious.

Chandler said in a video on his YouTube channel:

"My prediction is Justin Gaethje wins via decision. Similar to what we saw against him and Tony Ferguson, obviously we know he finished Tony Ferguson late in the fight. I think it was the fifth round, fourth or fifth round. I don't think he finishes Poirier, but I do think he beats him with output."

Watch the video below from 8:25: