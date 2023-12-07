Cristiano Ronaldo wants a "big" combat event in Saudi Arabia, shares Alexander Volkanovski

According to Alexander Volkanovski, Cristiano Ronaldo is hoping to see a massive combat sports event in Saudi Arabia.

'The Great' recently shared that Ronaldo wanted him in Riyadh during last month's epic crossover fight between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou. It was revealed by Israel Adesanya that the Portuguese star sent Volkanovski a message following his UFC 294 loss to Islam Makhachev.

The featherweight champion confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo had in fact reached out to him during a recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani. He said this:

"We've been chatting. Yeah mate, incredible. [Cristiano Ronaldo said], 'Head up,' and things like that. And then the conversation rolled on because he really wanted me in Saudi Arabia, as you could see. That's what he was saying to [Israel Adesanya] as well. [Ronaldo] wanted to get a massive card over there. I'm like, 'Look, if anyone can do it, I'm sure you can influence that decision quite a bit.' I obviously wanted to go over there. But it's just not working out."

Watch the video below from 19:45:

Alexander Volkanovski's defeat at UFC 294 was his first via knockout inside the promotion, and his second promotional loss overall. Both setbacks have come against the same man, Islam Makhachev, and it appears unlikely that the pair will meet for a third time.

Cristiano Ronaldo calls for Israel Adesanya to fight in Saudi Arabia next March

Cristiano Ronaldo has been a fan of MMA for many years, from his meetings with Conor McGregor stemming back to 2016 to more recent interactions with Francis Ngannou and Israel Adesanya.

The Portuguese star has never attended a UFC event, but has attended an MMA card held in Saudi Arabia, where he lives. It appears that the event may have served as some inspiration for Ronaldo, who is eyeing a huge combat sports event in March 2024 in the Middle East.

The UFC is scheduled to debut in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, March 2. Only one fight has been announced thus far: Alex Perez vs. Muhammad Mokaev at flyweight.

During Ronaldo's recent interaction with 'The Last Stylebender' in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where both men were attending Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou, he told Adesanya that he must fight on the card in March, saying this:

"You have to fight, you have to fight here, in March."

Israel Adesanya responded with this:

"If I don't fight, I will come watch."

Ronaldo then said:

"I see the calender already... I have to put you on the card."

Watch the interaction below: