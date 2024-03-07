Cristina Morales’ advice for former rival Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak: “The best thing is to accept the defeat”

Back at ONE Fight Night 16 in November, Cristina Morales secured her first win under the ONE Championship banner in a fight that wasn’t without its talking points.

The Spanish striker was in big need of a bounce-back win after coming up short in her promotional debut against the top-level competitor Anissa Meksen.

Cristina Morales drew another tough task in emerging Thai star Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak, whom she met at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Having won the fight via a stoppage in the opening round, it was a massively successful night for the 30-year-old competitor but some of her credit was taken away by her opponent’s post-fight comments.

Jaroonsak revealed after the fight that she had been dealing with illness on the day of the fight that had significantly impacted her performance.

Ahead of her return at ONE Fight Night 20, Morales gave some words of advice to her former foe during a recent interview with Sportskeeda MMA:

“The best thing is to accept the defeat, go home, work harder, and come back stronger. There’s nothing wrong with losing, the only thing that is wrong is when you quit.”

Watch the full interview below:

Cristina Morales has continued to push forward after that fight

If there was ever any doubt as to whether Cristina Morales would get the same amount of push from that win over Jaroonsak following her post-fight comments, ONE Fight Night 20 is certified proof.

On March 8 in her return to the revered Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, she will challenge for the ONE atomweight Muay Thai world championship when she faces divisional queen Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.

Cristina Morales is out to try and put her debut loss even further behind her by also erasing any detractors about her last win and whether her opponent was compromised going into the fight.

She has a big task in front of her on this card that celebrates International Women’s Day 2024 but she certainly has the motivation to prove people wrong.

ONE Fight Night 20 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.