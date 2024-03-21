CSAD, in charge of UFC's new anti-doping program, announces four-year suspension for Walt Harris

Combat Sports Anti-Doping (CSAD), responsible for managing the UFC's new anti-doping initiative, declared on Wednesday that Walt Harris has agreed to a four-year suspension for two distinct violations of the promotion's updated policy.

In July 2023, Harris' scheduled fight against Josh Parisian was called off following a positive drug test. 'The Big Ticket' attributed the cancellation and failed drug test to a tainted supplement. At that time, he was under the supervision of the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA), but since then, the UFC has transitioned away from USADA to CSAD.

As per the statement, Harris was found positive for drostanolone, its metabolite 3a-hydroxy-2a-methyl-5a-androstan-17-one, and exogenous testosterone in two tests conducted in June and July 2023. Following notification of the positive results, the 40-year-old Alabama native provided urine and blood samples in August. The urine sample also tested positive for anastrozole, in addition to the substances Harris had previously tested positive for.

'The Big Ticket' will regain eligibility to compete in July 2027, marking the commencement of his suspension from July 11. Earlier, Harris had agreed to a one-year suspension from the Nevada Athletic Commission following his positive test in June 2023.

In his last UFC bout in June 2021, Harris endured a first-round TKO defeat at the hands of Marcin Tybura, marking his third consecutive stoppage loss. With a total of 16 Octagon appearances, Harris boasts a promotional record of 6-9 and one no-contest.

What prompted split between UFC and USADA?

Last October, USADA announced its decision to end its nine-year collaboration with the UFC by the conclusion of 2023. The announcement coincided with the news of Conor McGregor's return to USADA's drug testing pool after an extended absence. The testing company's CEO, Travis Tygart, issued a statement that raised doubts about the MMA promotions motives for parting ways with the anti-doping agency.

Following this, the UFC organized a press conference featuring chief business officer Hunter Campbell and senior vice president of Athlete Health and Performance Jeff Novitzky. During the conference, Campbell and Novitzky strongly criticized Tygart's remarks, threatened legal action against USADA, and unveiled plans for a new anti-doping program set to commence in January.