Cub Swanson reacts on Twitter after losing via 'Giga kick' to Giga Chikadze at UFV Vegas 25

Cub Swanson has reacted to his TKO loss to Giga Chikadze in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 25. The UFC veteran was appreciative of the respect shown by Chikadze and wished him luck for his next fight. Alongside a clip of the two fighters embracing, Cub Swanson wrote on Twitter-

"He couldn’t have been any more respectful after. I really appreciate that. Good luck on the next one"

Giga Chikadze posted the biggest win of his career as he dispatched veteran featherweight contender Cub Swanson within 63 seconds of the co-headliner at UFC Vegas 25. Cub Swanson came up with a good game plan, closing the distance to stifle Chikadze's kicking game. While it worked in a few initial exchanges, Chikadge eventually landed the 'Giga Kick' to the liver, which folded Cub Swanson in half.

Paying his respect to Swanson, Chikadze told Paul Felder in the post-fight interview:

“I’m so happy, I have big respect for Cub, but it is what it is, I had to do it. I had to tell all the top 15 guys that I’m here. If you didn’t know my name – if you don’t know, now you know.”

The Georgian is now riding the third-longest active winning streak in the UFC's featherweight division with six consecutive wins.

Cub Swanson had expected kicks from Giga Chikadze:

Going into his bout against Giga Chikadze, Cub Swanson saw a talented fighter who hadn't been tested yet. However, the perennial UFC featherweight contender did see the kicks coming from the former GLORY kickboxer. Swanson told MMA Junkie at the 'UFC on ESPN 23' pre-fight interview:

"At this point in martial arts, it’s about who dictates the pace and who dictates the distance, and I think that’s the major key here. For him to win, he likes a certain distance. He likes to maintain his pace that he feels comfortable that he can throw all his kicks and move around and be elusive, and I need to disrupt that. I need to be on the outside, moving as well, and in his face and then roughing him up, making him uncomfortable, make him tired, and all those things messes his rhythm up. I’m confident I can do that, and that just makes him think ‘I’m having an off night,’ and that means it’s a good night for me.”