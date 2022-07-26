Curtis Blaydes backs his statements on Jon Jones at heavyweight

Curtis Blaydes is currently in line for a No.1-contender fight in the UFC heavyweight division after beating Tom Aspinall. Blaydes recently drew the ire of Jon Jones, who has long been considered one of the greatest MMA fighters of all-time, after 'Razor' claimed that Jones doesn't have one-punch power. Originally, Blaydes said this in response to a potential bout between Jones and former heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic.

Jones caught wind of these comments and didn't take them too kindly, responding with multiple tweets.

BONY @JonnyBones Jon doesn’t have one punch knockout power or five round championship experience, that’s why he’ll lose to Stipe. Bro you literally sound ridiculous Jon doesn’t have one punch knockout power or five round championship experience, that’s why he’ll lose to Stipe. Bro you literally sound ridiculous

BONY @JonnyBones Focus on your fight this weekend Tiny, you’ve been rooting against me for years now. I see you. Hating on me won’t propel you into being a champion. Less hate, more work Focus on your fight this weekend Tiny, you’ve been rooting against me for years now. I see you. Hating on me won’t propel you into being a champion. Less hate, more work

Blaydes appeared on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani and backed up those claims (at the 2:22:00 mark), stating:

"I don't feel like I said anything super disrespectful or super aggresive. It's just maybe, maybe he had a few too many drinks that night."

Watch Blaydes' appearance on The MMA Hour below:

Could Curtis Blaydes and Jon Jones meet in the octagon?

Curtis Blaydes recently defeated Tom Aspinall in a headlining bout at UFC London to solidify his place as a title contender. Jones, the greatest light heavyweight of all-time, hasn't fought in over two years, and his next fight will be his first in the heavyweight division. Due to his career accomplishments, Jones will be given an opportunity to jump the line of contenders waiting.

It is assumed that Jones will fight Stipe Miocic, who is widely viewed as the greatest heavyweight of all-time. The winner of that fight almost certainly get a title shot. Despite being inactive and new to the division, Jones could have a quick path to becoming a two-division champion.

Blaydes, on the other hand, has been on the cusp of title contention for some time. He is currently the No.4-ranked heavyweight. His recent victory over Aspinall, despite the manner in which it happened, solidifies his place in contention. He is likely destined for a matchup with the winner of September's fight between Ciryl Gane and Tai Tuivasa.

While a victory against Gane or Tuivasa should net Blaydes a title shot, Jones' presence in the division will likely prevent that. Jones or Stipe will surely get the next shot at Francis Ngannou's belt, meaning that Blaydes will likely have to take another fight, regardless of the outcome of his next matchup.

If Blaydes is correct and Stipe wins, he could end up as Jones' next heavyweight opponent. While Stipe would surely be Ngannou's next opponent, Blaydes and Jones could matchup in a title contending fight.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far