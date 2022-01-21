Ciryl Gane lauds his team ahead of UFC 270 - "Best crew I could've ever asked for"

Ciryl Gane is geared up and ready to go to battle with Francis Ngannou at UFC 270. Gane has thanked his team for being locked in during the process and helping him prepare.

Gane took to Twitter to extend his gratitude to his team who were with him during this journey to the UFC heavyweight title fight. In the photo, the Frenchman is seen with his people, including his head coach Fernand Lopez.

Gane's opponent this weekend, Francis Ngannou and Lopez have been throwing accusations at each other, with both claiming that one is lying about the other. This comes after fans speculated that there was bad blood between the pair because of the Cameroonian's departure from MMA Factory.

Ngannou joined Xtreme Couture after a falling out with Lopez in 2018. However, neither party can agree on how their feud started in the first place.

Nevertheless, Fernand Lopez will be in the corner of Ciryl Gane on Saturday and has backed the Frenchman since his MMA debut in 2018. 'Bon Gamin' has accumulated a 10-0 record under Lopez's mentorship.

"This is a good representation of the sparring" - Ciryl Gane defends the 'manipulated' sparring video of him and Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou has stated that the sparring footage between him and Ciryl Gane was "manipulated". He has asserted that certain parts of the sparring sessions were chosen to make it seem like Gane was getting the better of him at practice.

During a sit-down interview with Michael Bisping for BT Sports, Gane refuted Ngannou's claim:

"No, that's not true. This is a good part of video of my sparring with him and he has good parts also. This is a good representation of the sparring."

The Frenchman was seen landing multiple punches and combinations on 'The Predator' in the video. This led many to speculate that Gane could best the current UFC heavyweight champion in the octagon.

The two heavyweight fighters will finally be able to settle their differences this weekend at UFC 270 in a blockbuster main event.

Watch Gane talk to Michael Bisping below:

