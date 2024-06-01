"Damn she strong af" - Fans react to Kayla Harrison throwing Alex Pereira to the ground during recent training session

Alex Pereira and Kayla Harrison participated in a recent sparring session, during which they practiced their clinch grappling. Pereira had his back to the wall, replicating the well-known situation of being pinned against the fence by an opponent inside the octagon.

His training partner, Harrison, secured a right underhook while using her left hand to control Pereira's wrist. As Harrison leaned into him, shoving her forehead against his jaw to break his posture, she turned her away, tossing him over her hip for a classic judo takedown.

It was a slick display of technique and an impressive showcase of physical strength, given their massive disparity in size. Fans noted this on X, where a clip of the throw has been making the rounds.

One fan praised Harrison for her skills as a world-class judo champion.

"That's a judo champ right there"

Another fan, however, was more impressed with her physicality than her skill.

"Damn she strong af"

Though not everyone was taken by Harrison's throw, with one fan sarcastically comparing her to Ronda Rousey and referencing Joe Rogan's past claim that, at the height of her popularity, Rousey could beat half of the UFC male bantamweight roster.

"Is this the new Ronda and she can beat men now?"

Some even took the opportunity to diminish the Olympian's display.

"Nothing super impressive for a judo champ honestly, pretty much most judokas in her class could hip throw him too. The challenge is his height, not weight."

Pereira and Harrison come from two different martial arts backgrounds, with 'Poatan' being an all-time great kickboxer, while Harrison is one of the greatest judokas in American history.

Alex Pereira has trained with other women's MMA fighters

Alex Pereira has trained with a wide range of MMA fighters throughout the years, including past opponents. Kayla Harrison, however, isn't the first woman with whom he has trained. He was recently known to have trained extensively with UFC women's strawweight Polyana Viana, with whom he had grown close.

The two Brazilians also filmed their training sessions for skits shared on social media. While this seemed to be their routine for some time, they no longer train together as much.