"He was cutting to a weight class that didn't suit him" - Dan Hardy explains how Paddy Pimblett's shift up to lightweight was a crucial move for his career

Dan Hardy believes that Paddy Pimblett’s move from the featherweight [145-pound] to the lightweight [155-pound] division was crucial for his MMA career. Surprisingly, Pimblett made his MMA debut in the bantamweight [135-pound] division. ‘The Baddy’ moved up to featherweight in November 2014, eventually capturing the Cage Warriors Featherweight title.

However, he lost the featherweight belt during his second title-defense. Pimblett then moved up to lightweight in February 2018 and returned to the win column. ‘The Baddy’ lost his second fight at lightweight at the hands of Soren Bak in September 2018, but he hasn’t been beaten since. He is currently on a five-fight win streak. Pimblett made his UFC debut last year and undefeated at 3-0 in the promotion, with all three wins coming via stoppage.

On The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, former UFC welterweight title challenger Dan Hardy recalled Paddy Pimblett’s meteoric rise as a young "Liverpudlian." Hardy noted that young fighters like Pimblett sometimes fall victim to their own success. Suggesting that ‘The Baddy’ found his optimal weight class at 155-pounds, Hardy stated:

“The other problem that Paddy always had was that he was cutting to a weight class that didn’t suit him. I know he did a lot with Paul Reed, his nutritionist. And I know they put him through a whole load of tests and made it clear to him and to his team that it was time for him to move up a weight class. And I think now we can see a far more physical Paddy Pimblett. He’s grown into his body.”

‘The Outlaw’ feels Pimblett has evolved not just physically, but also mentally and in his overall approach to fighting. Hardy notably lauded ‘The Baddy’ for learning from his mistakes.

Watch Hardy discuss the topic at 9:50 in the video below:

Michael Bisping draws parallels between Paddy Pimblett and Conor McGregor

UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping recently opined that Paddy Pimblett could go on to become a UFC megastar akin to former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor. Taking to his YouTube channel, Bisping labeled 'The Baddy’ a “star” and highlighted that he sells tickets.

Pimblett's recent victory at UFC London:

Paddy Pimblett still has a long way to go before breaking into the lightweight's top 10. Regardless, Pimblett’s polarizing personality could propel him to superstardom. Bisping said:

“The man puts people’s a**es in seats and they come to watch. He's gonna be very polarizing, he's gonna be one of those. Any time you're that polarizing, there's always a percentage of people that want to see you get knocked out. That's what Conor McGregor had."

Watch Bisping’s assessment below:

