"There's always a percentage of people that want to see you get knocked out" - Michael Bisping likens "polarizing" star Paddy Pimblett to Conor McGregor

UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping recently compared to Paddy Pimblett's controversial persona to megastar Conor McGregor.

The 27-year-old Liverpudlian has shot to stardom despite only having fought twice in the UFC. A former Cage Warriors featherweight champion, Pimblett declined two offers from the UFC before eventually signing in 2021. Both of 'The Baddy's appearances, which include a KO and submission victory, have earned him Performance of the Night bonuses.

Speaking on his YouTube video, 'The Count' believes Paddy Pimblett's contentious attitude and behavior invites hatred from fans but could be the key to success, just as it was for Conor McGregor:

"The man's [Paddy Pimblett] a star. The man sells tickets. The man puts peoples a**es in seats and they come to watch. He's gonna be very polarizing, he's gonna be one of those. Any time you're that polarizing, there's always a perctange of people that want to see you get knocked out. That's what Conor McGregor had... Believe it or not, that as a fighter is what you want."

Pimblett will be aiming to continue his success and silence his doubters as he enters the octagon yet again in front of his home fans later this month. The 27-year-old faces Jordan Leavitt (10-1) as he continues his push for a UFC lightweight ranking.

Chael Sonnen positive over Conor McGregor and his training ahead of UFC return

Conor McGregor suffered a freak leg break injury in his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirer last year. An injury that would have retired most, the Irishman vowed to make his return and put to bed his recent mixed performances in the octagon.

Fast forward to now, with a metal rod inserted in his leg, 'Notorious' looks almost back to full fitness as he continues to excite fans by posting videos and images of his training and rehabilitation.

While many fans question what version of McGregor will return, especially after such a serious injury, Chael Sonnen has hit back at the doubters. This came after Conor McGregor's coach John Kavanagh recently revealed that the 34-year-old hasn't lost a step.

Speaking on his channel, 'The American Gangster' said:

"Coach Kavanagh came out and he was talking about McGregor's return to the gym saying he hasn't lost a beat. That's a big deal from coach Kavanagh, because he only gives it to you straight. He has zero part of him that is promotion, he has zero part of him where he goes to the public to build somebody up. He doesn't give a damn about the money. He doesn't give a damn about the promotion."

McGregor is expected to make his UFC return by the end of the year or early 2023. Michael Chandler now leads the race to face the 34-year-old after it was announced Charles Oliveira would be facing Islam Makhachev for the vacant lightweight title in October.

