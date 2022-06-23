Dan Hardy makes hilarious suggestion to settle last fight dispute between Nate Diaz and Dana White

Former UFC fighter Dan Hardy recently offered a solution for the Nate Diaz conundrum. He hilariously suggested a fight between Jake Paul and Dana White, with the winner earning the opportunity to fight the Stockton native.

Diaz is seemingly stuck between a rock and a hard place as far as his final UFC fight UFC is concerned. He has mounted several unsuccessful attempts to bag a fight over recent months and part ways with the promotion once and for all.

However, the UFC matchmakers refused to oblige, forcing Diaz to make drastic decisions like expressing interest in a potential boxing scrap with YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul. He subsequently called upon the UFC to process his release.

Nathan Diaz @NateDiaz209



🏻‍♂️🥊 Send the release🏻‍♂️🥊 Send the release 📄 👱🏻‍♂️🥊

Instead of offering Diaz a fight to dispel such notions from his mind, UFC President Dana White urged him to consider a crossover bout. Building on the same, 'The Problem Child' expressed interest in making the fight. He even agreed to fight Diaz for free under certain conditions.

Jake Paul @jakepaul



Sweetener: I will fight for free. Nathan Diaz @NateDiaz209 Ufc release now please or give me fight with anyone in July or august

I have bigger shit to do Ufc release now please or give me fight with anyone in July or august I have bigger shit to do https://t.co/xyYSCBysLs Dana - I’m happy to be Nate’s last fight in UFC. You know the terms: pay fighters more and give them healthcare.Sweetener: I will fight for free. twitter.com/natediaz209/st… Dana - I’m happy to be Nate’s last fight in UFC. You know the terms: pay fighters more and give them healthcare. Sweetener: I will fight for free. twitter.com/natediaz209/st…

Amidst all this noise, Dan Hardy shared his take on the entire situation in a recent post on Twitter:

"I think the real fight to make is @danawhite against @jakepaul. Then the winner gets the privilege of fighting @natediaz"

Dan Hardy hilariously agrees to fight Nate Diaz

In response to Dan Hardy's tweet, journo Philip O'Connor proposed a hilarious solution, propping him up in a fight against none other than Nate Diaz.

He suggested that Hardy and Diaz go toe-to-toe against each other, and the winner of the fight could lock horns with the winner of Dana White vs. Jake Paul. Responding to O'Connor, Hardy wholeheartedly agreed to participate in the contests.

Nate Diaz currently boasts a pro-MMA record of 21-13-0. He most recently featured in a bout against Leon Edwards in June 2021.

The duo locked horns on the main card at UFC 263 in a welterweight bout at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Edwards outperformed Diaz throughout five rounds to walk away with a unanimous decision win. However, the Stockton native nearly won the fight in the final minute with a combination that rocked Edwards significantly.

Nate Diaz has since been vying to fight out his contract by competing in his last fight inside the octagon. Dana White recently suggested that the 37-year-old could feature on the upcoming UFC 278 fight card in Salt Lake City, Utah. However, confirmation regarding the same is yet to come from the UFC.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far