Dana White says Nate Diaz "could end up" fighting at UFC 278 in Utah

UFC President Dana White recently offered his take on Nate Diaz's future in the promotion. He revealed that the Stockton native could be fighting on the same card as Kamaru Usman at UFC 278.

Usman is currently hurtling towards his next title defense in the main event of UFC 278. He is set to lock horns with the No.2-ranked welterweight contender Leon Edwards. The action will unfold at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.

While in conversation with the media at a press conference in Utah, Dana White was asked whether Diaz could feature on the UFC 278 card. The UFC honcho replied in the affirmative but strongly asserted that it is not set in stone yet and is merely a possibility.

“Yeah, that could happen. Yeah, [Nate Diaz] could end up on this card. I didn’t say he is, I said he could.”

Catch Dana White's full interaction with the media below:

The Stockton native's future in the promotion is currently up in the air, with both parties leaning towards the possibility of parting ways. Diaz himself called upon the UFC to send his release forms through to him earlier today.

In a recent interview, Dana White urged Diaz to seriously consider participating in a boxing fight against YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul after the 37-year-old took to Twitter to suggest a collaboration with 'The Problem Child'.

Nathan Diaz @NateDiaz209 Ufc release now please or give me fight with anyone in July or august

I have bigger shit to do Ufc release now please or give me fight with anyone in July or august I have bigger shit to do https://t.co/xyYSCBysLs

Dana White comments on the possibility of a fight between Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz at UFC 278

During a recent interaction with The Mac Life's Oscar Willis in Salt Lake City, Utah, Dana White discussed the possibility of setting up a fight between Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz at UFC 278.

White admitted that there were no solid plans to set up a fight between the two at this point. He further offered fans some insight into the experience of dealing with a fan-favorite veteran like the Stockton native:

"Yeah, I don't know, you know? Listen, dealing with Nate is always, you know, fun, exciting, interesting. So we're, you know, we'll see. I don't know what we're gonna do. I don't know."

Watch Dana White's full interaction with Oscar Willis below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far