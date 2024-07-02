Dan Hardy responds to fans disagreeing with his take on Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz in MMA: "CTE hasn’t got me just yet"

Dan Hardy isn't advocating the idea of an MMA fight between Jake Paul and Nate Diaz. Instead, he has offered an alternative option for Paul's prospective MMA debut.

Following his unanimous decision win over Diaz in their boxing encounter in August 2023, Paul put forth the idea of an MMA clash against Diaz. 'The Problem Child,' who holds a stake in the Professional Fighters League (PFL), received the organization's backing to chase that fight. The influencer boxer reportedly offered $10 million to the Stockton native for the proposed showdown.

However, Diaz has declined the offer, and Hardy could understand why. The former UFC welterweight fighter-turned-analyst claimed that Diaz possibly prefers not to "sully his name and brand" with a potential loss in MMA against Paul. Furthermore, he claimed that the YouTuber-turned-boxer could be a problem for Diaz in MMA.

Staunch fans of Diaz disputed Hardy's take. The former English MMA fighter reacted to the comments under MMA Fighting's Instagram post presenting his argument to defend his stance. He wrote:

"I love all of the comments disagreeing, but it’s clear that you haven’t honestly weighed up this fight without your crush on Nate clouding your assessment. I’m a big fan of Nate, but he doesn’t hit hard, he’s not got the wrestling to take Jake down, and he’s about 40 percent scar tissue these days."

Hardy added:

"Why do you think he’d not take a fight against Jake for +10million if it would be so easy for him…? Also, I only smoke the good stuff, and CTE hasn’t got me just yet."

Check out Hardy's comment below:

Dan Hardy weighs in on potential Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz MMA fight [Images via: @mmafighting on Instagram]

Jake Paul weighs in on a potential MMA fight against Nate Diaz

In his last fight against an MMA adversary in the boxing ring, Jake Paul took on Nate Diaz in a 10-round boxing clash that he won by unanimous decision.

'The Problem Child' has signed with the PFL to make his MMA debut in their Super Fight division. While he's yet to make his MMA debut, Paul has offered Diaz a handsome deal to fight under the PFL banner.

Speaking in a recent episode of BS w/ Jake Paul, the Ohio native predicted how a fight with Diaz would play out. He said:

"If I don’t get guillotined, then I win the fight. But even if he was on top of him I would just throw him off of me. Because he’s honestly the weakest puncher I’ve ever fought. Like, when he was hitting me I almost started laughing."

Catch Paul's comments below (36:00):

