"He didn't take my offer" - Nate Diaz rubbishes Jake Paul's claims about him turning down $10 million MMA fight offer

Nate Diaz has repeatedly fired back at the ducking allegations that Jake Paul has levied against him.

The former UFC fighter made his professional boxing debut against Paul in Aug. 2023 and lost via unanimous decision. In its immediate aftermath, 'The Problem Child' challenged Diaz to a rematch under MMA rules.

Paul (9-1 boxing, 0-0 MMA) notably asserted that his possible rematch against Diaz (0-1 boxing, 21-13 MMA), in the sport of MMA, would be contested in the PFL. The YouTuber and boxer is signed to the PFL MMA organization, whereas Diaz has been a free agent since his UFC departure in Sept. 2022. However, the possible Diaz-Paul MMA fight hasn't materialized yet.

Paul subsequently issued multiple statements concerning it, accusing Diaz of evading an MMA match against him. The 27-year-old alleged that although he'd offered the 39-year-old MMA great $10 million to face him in an MMA bout in the PFL, the latter turned it down.

'The Problem Child' implied that Diaz feared a loss to him in the sport of MMA would severely downgrade his legendary status in MMA and the UFC. Paul jibed:

"Nate Diaz ducked the $10 million offer."

Watch Paul's jab at Diaz below:

Furthermore, Nate Diaz and his next boxing opponent, fellow former UFC athlete Jorge Masvidal, led chants of "F*** Jake Paul" at their press conference in Las Vegas earlier this month. The YouTuber responded by claiming that though Diaz and Masvidal were each offered $10 million for a PFL MMA fight against him, they refused because they're afraid of him.

During a backstage media scrum at the Diaz-Masvidal New York press conference this week, Diaz was asked about the supposed offer. He replied by saying:

"Yeah, I get more than that, but ..."

Diaz laughed and alluded to UFC CEO Dana White's recent remarks regarding the PFL purportedly struggling to sell tickets. Highlighting that their MMA fight won't take place in the PFL, he said:

"And I didn't turn it down. He [Paul] didn't take my offer ... No. No PFL. PFL, they're selling two tickets and get two free. That's what Dana [White] said."

Check out Diaz's comments below:

Watch Diaz's media scrum below (comments about Paul's offer at 5:20):

Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal: The Stockton native eyes maiden pro boxing win against 'Gamebred'

Nate Diaz's past five professional MMA bouts have witnessed him secure two wins and suffer three defeats. His most recent professional combat sports contest, his boxing debut, was his unanimous decision defeat against Jake Paul last August.

Many foresee Diaz returning to the UFC's octagon for a trilogy showdown against UFC megastar Conor McGregor in the near future. Before that, the Stockton 209 representative is scheduled to face Jorge Masvidal in a light heavyweight boxing bout on June 1, 2024.

Masvidal looks to go 2-0 against Diaz in their combat sports encounters. Meanwhile, the Stockton slugger would look to avenge his 2019 BMF title defeat against 'Gamebred.'

