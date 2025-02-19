Dan Hooker gets honest about wrestling Justin Gaethje at UFC 313 with story about meeting Conor McGregor at BKFC Spain: "I can squeeze you to death"

Dan Hooker has opened up about potentially wrestling with Justin Gaethje in their highly-anticipated showdown at UFC 313. Additionally, Hooker recounted an anecdote from his meeting with combat sports megastar Conor McGregor, putting forth a lighthearted grappling-related opinion regarding the same.

New Zealand's Hooker is booked to fight America's Gaethje in a lightweight bout, which will co-headline UFC 313 on March 8, 2025.

During an appearance on UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping's Believe You Me podcast, Dan Hooker recently spoke to hosts Bisping and Paul Felder. Hooker notably holds a win over Felder, whom he bested via split decision in a lightweight bout back in February 2020.

Felder, who later retired from MMA and currently serves as a UFC commentator and analyst, questioned Hooker about whether he believes Gaethje would wrestle with him at UFC 313. 'The Hangman' responded:

"I think he wrestles with me just like I wrestle with him. That's why we fight in MMA. So if I'm losing the striking, well, I'm going to grab the guy. It's like, so I met Conor McGregor in Spain at his BKFC event."

Dan Hooker recounted meeting BKFC co-owner Conor McGregor at BKFC Spain in October 2024. The Kiwi explained that he spent time with McGregor's friends and they even speculated about a possible fight between him and 'The Notorious.'

Apparently, he had implied he'd only engage in a striking-heavy fight against McGregor, who's considered a fearsome striking specialist. Nevertheless, Hooker indicated that he changed his mind and decided that he'll probably grapple against and dominate McGregor if they ever clash inside the octagon:

"And then, I actually hopped in the [BKFC] ring to meet him [McGregor] and I extended my hand. And he shook my hand. And we shook each other's hand. And I just, the back of my head, I just shook my head, and I went, 'Oh, I'm grabbing you.' I felt that sh**. You know, you've been there before, when you just shake a guy's hand, and you're just like, 'I'm not even, nah, like - I can squeeze you to death, bro, like'... That's how I feel about that, dawg."

Check out Hooker's comments below:

Watch the podcast episode below (*Hooker's comments at 1:52:09):

Dan Hooker shed light on potential challenges that could hurt Conor McGregor's long-awaited combat comeback

Ireland's Conor McGregor hasn't competed in any professional combat sports contest since he suffered a gruesome leg injury inside the octagon in July 2021. McGregor, however, has vowed to fight in 2025.

In late 2024, numerous fans speculated whether the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion could possibly fight Dan Hooker in the UFC, or perhaps in the BKFC if the UFC contractually permitted them. However, speaking to Combat TV in November 2024, Hooker signaled that their potential fight may not materialize.

Hooker alluded to McGregor being a multimillionaire entrepreneur, with business endeavors ranging from the spirits dominion to the entertainment industry. He explained that devoting time to a full-fledged fight camp and competing professionally wouldn't be financially feasible for McGregor.

The lightweight said:

"To pause that all for three or four months and do a training camp, the guy [McGregor] would lose more money than he'd make... All of that stuff is just too big."

Watch Dan Hooker's assessment below (3:20):

