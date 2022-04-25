"That's just PR" - Dan Hooker laughs off possible hybrid rules fight between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou

Dan Hooker doesn't think Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou are serious about a potential hybrid crossover fight. 'The Hangman' laughed off the possibility, claiming Ngannou and Fury's recent joint interview was a PR stunt.

Hooker recently told John Hyon Ko of The AllStar:

"The what? The what? You wanna see what? You wanna see it? Stop. That's just PR, right. They're not serious. They're not serious. Get out of here. 'I wonder what happens when a boxer fights a mixed martial artist', like, get outta here man. We've established this."

Watch Hooker's reaction to a potential encounter between Fury and Ngannou below:

Tyson Fury recently scored a triumphant victory over Dillian Whyte at the Wembley Stadium in London. After announcing his retirement, 'The Gypsy King' invited UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou for an interview with ESPN.

According to Dan Hooker, Fury called Ngannou as he was unable to get Dillian Whyte to appear for the post-fight interview. 'The Hangman' further opined that the retirement card was another publicity stunt from Fury.

Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou doesn't appear plausible in the near future

Francis Ngannou has long been rallying for a crossover special rules fight against heavyweight boxing world champion Tyson Fury. 'The Predator' has also refused to sign a new UFC contract unless it allows him to compete in boxing.

During his joint interview with Tyson Fury, Ngannou seemed adamant on fighting 'The Gypsy King' after recovering from knee surgery. However, UFC president Dana White isn't big on the idea of his champions competing in boxing.

While the UFC head honcho made an exception with Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather, he doesn't think Ngannou vs. Fury is of the same caliber. White also questioned Ngannou's chances against the WBC and The Ring heavyweight champion.

MMA Junkie @MMAJunkie



Full story: Dana White gives Francis Ngannou a slim chance of beating Tyson Fury in boxing 🥊Full story: bit.ly/3IMoJSQ Dana White gives Francis Ngannou a slim chance of beating Tyson Fury in boxing 🥊Full story: bit.ly/3IMoJSQ https://t.co/1DNIzJflLx

Ngannou is currently sidelined after recently undergoing knee surgery. It is heavily rumored that an interim title will be created while the champion is out of action. If 'The Predator' comes to terms with the UFC, he will likely have to fight in a title unification bout before a potential booking against Fury can be discussed.

Edited by C. Naik