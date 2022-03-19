Dana White hints that UFC matchmakers have spoken to Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic about potential fight

Fans of Stipe Miocic and Jon Jones have been eagerly waiting to see them step inside the octagon again. If UFC president Dana White is to be believed, fans could be in for a treat down the line.

According to White, UFC matchmakers have been in touch with both Jones and Miocic over a potential clash inside the octagon.

While he didn't reveal whether the fighters have agreed to scrap with one another, White said he's "sure" that they're in contact with the promotion over a potential number one contender's bout. During a recent interaction with Robbie Fox, White said:

"I personally haven't [spoken with them] but that doesn't mean that the matchmakers haven't talked to them and I'm sure they have but you know those are the two guys you'd be looking at."

It'll be interesting to see how the clash between Jones and Miocic plays out inside the octagon if it comes to fruition. Neither fighter has competed for quite some time now, with Jones' last fight being against Dominick Reyes back in February 2020 and Miocic's last outing coming against Francis Ngannou back in March 2021.

Both Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic failed to impress in their last fights inside the octagon

Although Jones edged Reyes via unanimous decision to retain the light heavyweight title, he failed to impress and many analysts felt that he was wrongly adjudged the winner. Miocic got his lights shut out by a devastating second-round knockout loss against Francis Ngannou in their rematch.

Having said that, there's no doubt that Jones and Miocic are two of the most accomplished mixed martial artists on the planet. A fight between the pair can easily headline a UFC pay-per-view despite not being a title fight.

For Jon Jones, beating a former champion like Miocic on his heavyweight debut could be the quickest route to a shot at becoming a champion in two divisions. For Miocic, a win against Jones would ensure a shot at redemption against the man who KO'd him stiff and took the title from him.

