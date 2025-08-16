Dan Hooker questions Charles Oliveira accepting Rafael Fiziev fight three months after vicious Ilia Topuria KO loss: "Are you serious?"

Dan Hooker believes Charles Oliveira is returning to action too quickly after his knockout loss to Ilia Topuria. He also claimed that talk of him ducking a fight against the Brazilian at UFC Rio is baseless.

Oliveira is set to face Rafael Fiziev at UFC Rio in October. Hooker insists he was never offered the fight in Brazil. He clarified that his ongoing recovery from hand surgery made him unavailable until November.

He originally called for a bout against Oliveira late in the year and maintains that was his only timeline for a return. According to Hooker, there was no discussion from the UFC about a matchup against Oliveira, and medical clearance was the only factor in his delay.

Reacting to Oliveira's upcoming fight against Fiziev in an interview with Sky Sports New Zealand, Hooker said:

"Charlie Olives, you've been lying in my name, my friend. He said I was offered a fight with him October in Brazil, and I turned it down. False accusations. I was never offered. You think that's really how that phone call went? You think in your mind of minds, in your heart of hearts, that I got a phone call from the UFC that said, 'Do you want to fight semi-conscious Charles Oliveira in eight weeks?' And I said, 'Oh no, I'm scared of Charlie Olives' lifeless body floating around the cage.' No, that's not how that went down."

He added:

"I can't even imagine why he's fighting in October. I don't know who watched his last fight against Ilia Topuria, and seen the back of his head bounce off the mat like a basketball and said, 'You know what, I'd like to see him match for a fight in six weeks' time against Rafael Fiziev.' That makes absolutely no sense... Are you serious?"

Check out Dan Hooker's comments below (4:35):

Daniel Cormier raises concern over Charles Oliveira’s fast return at UFC Rio

Daniel Cormier believes Charles Oliveira is taking a major risk by stepping back into the cage just three months after his knockout loss to Ilia Topuria.

Cormier drew from his personal experience after losing to Jon Jones, saying fighters need time to properly recover from heavy knockouts. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Cormier questioned whether such a quick turnaround is wise given the damage Oliveira absorbed in his last outing:

“He’s a nice guy, he’s a tremendous fighter, he has done so many great, fun things. But then you wonder why so soon? That was my thought once I calmed down from the excitement... Charles Oliveira is fighting again against Rafael Fiziev. It’s going to be a barnburner because both of these guys are great strikers.”

