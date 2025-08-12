UFC icon questions Charles Oliveira's turnaround time, Tom Aspinall talks Las Vegas vs. Abu Dhabi, Conor McGregor bids adieu to PPVs: MMA News Roundup

Welcome to today's edition of Sportskeeda MMA News Roundup! Daniel Cormier has raised concerns about Charles Oliveira’s rapid return to competition. Tom Aspinall has shed light on why his heavyweight title defense will take place in Abu Dhabi rather than Las Vegas. Meanwhile, Conor McGregor bid farewell to the pay-per-view structure. Let's break them all down:
Daniel Cormier questions Charles Oliveira’s quick return
Daniel Cormier showed concern about Charles Oliveira’s decision to step back into the octagon quickly after a knockout loss to Ilia Topuria.
Speaking from personal experience, Cormier believes that rushing back might hinder Oliveira’s long-term success. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Cormier said:
''I saw yesterday or couple days ago a fight announcement for Charles Oliveira versus Rafael Fiziev... But then you start to digest the idea that Charles Oliveira last month got knocked out bad by Ilia Topuria. And everybody likes Charles Oliveira. We all do... But then you wonder why so soon?''
He added:
"I remember in 2017, I fought Jon Jones, I got knocked out in Anaheim. I got a fight offer right after, and I just said, 'Nah, I need to let my brain heal. I've got to let my mind settle after going out like that.' I knew that for me, to go back and fight that soon, it would not have gone well. So I waited to make sure that I was healthy, and that my brain was back OK before I stepped back into the octagon."
Check out Daniel Cormier's comments below:
Tom Aspinall explains fighting in Abu Dhabi over Las Vegas for UFC 321
Tom Aspinall has revealed why his upcoming heavyweight title defense against Ciryl Gane will be held in Abu Dhabi instead of the fight capital, Las Vegas.
Aspinall pointed to travel logistics as a major factor behind the decision. The UK MMA star said that Abu Dhabi provides a more accessible venue for his team, fans, and even international opponents.
Speaking in a ufc-321-clash-ciryl-gane" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" data-is-sponsored="false">recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, he said:
"Absolutely love Vegas as you know, the problem with Vegas is it is so far away from the UK. We're talking like 16 minimum hours traveling, plus an eight hour time difference. So that means you've got to leave home to at least weeks before plus American taxes on top of it like I would rather fight in Abu Dhabi, which is much closer, much less travel time, three hours difference from the UK, the taxes are a lot lower. I fought in Vegas a times as well, but I fought in Abu Dhabi a few times. And yeah, it's just a lot more accessible for myself, my opponent and European fans, which is great.''
Conor McGregor bids farewell to pay-per-view setup
Conor McGregor has declared the end of his run as the UFC’s pay-per-view king. The announcement came after UFC CEO Dana White revealed a new broadcasting deal with Paramount.
McGregor, who headlined eight of the UFC’s top-grossing PPVs generating more than $120 million in revenue, took to social media to thank fans and write, “Goodbye UFC PPV! Proud to serve as King."