"Dana has vanished like Casper" - Jake Paul continues to target Dana White for one-fight UFC deal

Dana White has gone silent since Jake Paul issued an ultimatum in response to his challenge. However, 'The Problem Child' isn't letting him off the hook.

Paul continued to go after White in a recent tweet. The social media sensation claimed the promoter was spooked by his demands to implement fighter-friendly changes in the UFC. He wrote:

"5 days have passed & while I’ve agreed to be tested, Dana has vanished like casper. Dana: my 1 fight deal, I will fight for $50K, the new min. You make millions off of me & all of UFC fighters benefit from the new min, rev share share and healthcare."

Jake Paul @jakepaul 5 days have passed & while I’ve agreed to be tested, Dana has vanished like casper.



Dana: my 1 fight deal, I will fight for $50K, the new min. You make millions off of me & all of UFC fighters benefit from the new min, rev share share and healthcare. 🤝? 5 days have passed & while I’ve agreed to be tested, Dana has vanished like casper. Dana: my 1 fight deal, I will fight for $50K, the new min. You make millions off of me & all of UFC fighters benefit from the new min, rev share share and healthcare. 🤝?

On top of that, Paul offered the UFC boss a new challenge. He claimed he will fight in the UFC for $50,000 – his proposed minimum salary – if White agrees to increase fighter pay and provide long-term health benefits to the fighters.

The back-and-forth stems from White's initial challenge to Paul. The YouTube star has been mocking White over the years and even accused him of being a drug user.

Fed up with Paul's antics, White said he'd allow 'The Problem Child' to randomly test him for cocaine in the next 10 years. That's if the 24-year-old would allow White to test him randomly for steroids for the next two years.

Jake Paul reportedly passes steroid test amid Dana White's accusations

Dana White's allegation that Jake Paul used steroids appears to have been laid to rest. 'The Problem Child' apparently passed the drug test he took ahead of his rematch with Tyron Woodley.

The Sun reported that both Paul and Woodley passed their pre-fight drug tests, revealing they "produced negative results for all prohibited substances." However, the Florida Athletic Commission told the site that it "does not release medical testing information due to medical privacy."

In one of his videos, Paul denied that he's using performance-enhancing drugs. However, 'The Problem Child' said he took White's accusations as a compliment. He said:

"I don’t do steroids. I take it as a compliment. Because there’s no other excuse to me knocking out all of your champions other than ‘this kid does steroids. If you steroid test me, then I want to steroid test every one of your fighters."

Also Read Article Continues below

Jake Paul @jakepaul My response to Dana Whites embarrassing response. My response to Dana Whites embarrassing response. https://t.co/Fy8K42Pdg9

Edited by David Andrew